Bordered on the northeast by Bhutan and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, on the south by Bangladesh and by West Bengal to the west, Assam is a spectacularly beautiful region, rich in wildlife -- particularly in the vast Kaziranga National Park, which National Geographic calls 'the Serengeti of India.'

So the Brahmaputra is the only river, apart from Africa's Zambezi, on which you can take boat, jeep and elephant-back safaris to view big game animals like tigers, elephants, wild buffalo and white rhino. Its sandy and ever-shifting banks are also home to large herds of deer and to a fabulous array of colorful birdlife, including great hornbills, greater adjutant storks and black-necked cranes.

Mahabaahuprovides an unshowy but very comfortable base from which to view all this action. Its large-windowed cabins -- several of which have balconies -- allow good views of the riverbanks (though for closer attention to the animals, guests board one of two well-cushioned, open-topped tender/expedition boats).

Though not a 'luxury boat' by today's Western standards, Mahabaahu is well presented with crisp linen cloths and napkins in the dining room, silk hangings and cushions on the beds, and comfortable seating in the main Soma Lounge, up on the sun deck, and around the pool.

The crew is friendly and attentive, and the itinerary fascinating and a good introduction to the subcontinent for those wary of the crowds and chaos along the banks of India's most famous river, the Ganges.

MV Mahabaahu runs seven-night sailings along the Brahmaputra, either upstream, from Guwahati to Jorhat, or downstream in the other direction.

Downstream itineraries depart from Neamati Ghat, near Jorhat (accessible by air from Kolkata).

International travelers tend to take the seven-night cruises, which can be packaged with 'Golden Triangle' tours of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. But for local travelers, or those on a tighter time scale, two-, three- and four-night Brahmaputra cruise sectors are also available.