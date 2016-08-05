Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada)

I cruise a lot on ocean liners, but had never been on a river cruise before. This was the worst trip I've ever been on. Staff completely inattentive, food mediocre and the wait times/lines unacceptable (to me). The cabins were much smaller than indicated. And whatever their idea of entertainment is, it is completely different from my expectations. Take heed, Stay away from this cruise ...