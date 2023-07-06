Ten cabin categories range from 90 to 310 square feet (a suite). All have private bathrooms with a shower except for three forward-facing cabins in the top levels with a shower/tub combo. Outside cabins have either one or two windows or one or two portholes. There are 50 inside cabins, including one quad and three triples. Beds are twins in the five lower categories; a mix of twins or a queen are in the top five levels, which also have a mini-fridge. Standard features include a TV, phone for internal calls and temperature controls. A limited number of cabins in categories three through seven are available for singles with no single supplement.

The Polaris Restaurant seats everyone at one seating at tables for four, six or eight. Breakfast and lunch are buffet style. A deck barbecue lunch among the icebergs is a cruise highlight. Dinner is a served meal with such treats as Arctic char, caribou or halibut. Dress is decidedly casual. Before dinner, cruisers gather in the Nautilus Lounge for daily recaps. Evening entertainment takes place in the smaller Aurora Lounge. There is a library and small gift shop. Internet access (extra charge) is intermittent at best. A single elevator services only decks 4, 5 and 6 where the dining room, pool and most cabins are located. Passengers should be relatively fit and mobile.

The Ocean Endeavour carries 20 Zodiacs to transfer passengers from ship to shore, and rubber boots are provided for wet landings and soggy hiking trails. The dedicated mud room is handy for gearing up (changing into boots and life jackets). Active onshore adventures include mountain bikes to rent in selected ports.

Itineraries focus on remote regions of Canada's east coast, including Labrador and the high Arctic. Summer cruises typically include the Saint Lawrence River, Greenland and the Northwest Passage, plus an annual circumnavigation of Newfoundland. On occasion, a winter cruise to Antarctica is scheduled. Most trips require a charter flight for embarkation, disembarkation or both.