Grande Caribe Review

American-built in 1997, Grande Caribe carries American officers and crew and up to 84 passengers. It's designed to reach bodies of water and ports that bigger vessels can't visit. The retractable pilothouse allows it to pass under low railroad bridges, and the shallow draft permits river and canal cruising and landing close to shore. The flat bottom may result in an uncomfortable motion if the seas or lakes are rough, though the majority of the itineraries are in protected waters. Other features include a bow ramp for beach landings, an underwater exploration camera and a swimming platform in the stern.

Caribe has an informal, low-key atmosphere, where passengers get to know each other and make new friends. The single public observation lounge seats all passengers, and a one-seating dining room serves all meals. The food is tasty all-American fare, often reflecting the cruising region, and passengers may sit with whom they wish. Alcohol is not sold, but wine is offered on special occasions, and passengers are encouraged to bring aboard their own supply of alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks are complimentary.

An open top deck has deck chair seating and affords decent sightseeing opportunities. The stairwell that connects the lounge and dining room decks is outfitted with a stair lift to assist passengers with mobility issues.

The tiny cabins range from 72 to 96 square feet and are a mixture of inside and outside rooms in several different configurations. The least expensive cabins have no windows and a double bed (usually with a single bunk above). Outside cabins -- with portholes or windows that open -- may lead out to a central corridor or the open side promenade (for quick access to the scene outside). These cabins come in a variety of sleeping configurations: a single double bed, twin beds arranged side-by-side or at right angles to one another, or one upper and one lower berth. The ship is fully air-conditioned.

Closet space is sufficient for what is an always-informal dress code. Some bathrooms have small single compartments for showers, sinks and toilets with an accordion-type door, while others have separate shower stalls and spaces with sinks and toilets.

Organized activities and usual shipboard pastimes -- such as bingo, spas, shopping and major stage shows -- often found on big ships are absent. The emphasis is more on socializing, sightseeing and, depending on the itinerary, swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and glass-bottom boat riding. Evening entertainment is usually a lecture, followed by cards, reading and videos. Local bands and entertainers come aboard in some ports. Shore excursions are extra and may be bought as an advance-purchase package or individually onboard.

Grande Caribe was last refurbished in 2009. It sails Great Lakes, harbors and waterways in the summer and fall, from Chicago; New York (Manhattan); Boston; Rockland, Maine; and Warren, Rhode Island.

Passengers: 84
Crew: 20
Passenger to Crew: 4.2:1
Launched: 1997

Blount Small Ship Adventures Grande Caribe Cruiser Reviews

Geriatric Cruise with Pros and Cons

The cruise is pretty well for old people, again not a problem as we are old.I really don't see going on this line again -- it is expensive for what you get -- unless, as with the Erie Canal, there is no other option.Read More
Crashxena

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Better than expected

The logistics of the trip including lowering and raising the pilot house were well planned and executed.I would recommend this trip highly.Read More
namcmc

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Blount Small Ship Voyage to New England Islands Ideal for BabyBoomers, Reunions

5:30 cocktails (it’s BYOB except for welcome and farewell cocktail parties with an open bar and delicious hors d’oeurves); 6:30 dinner; then an evening activity at 8:30 pm– a movie, live performance (we had a trio on one night and a Martha’s Vineyard native, folksinger Mark Alan Lovewell, doing sea chanties before we came to Nantucket), and one night when we played a rollicking game of “LCR” (everyone puts up three $1 bills, rolls dice, and at the end, whoever still has a bill, wins the pot).We are encouraged to Bring Your Own Beverages aboard which we can put in a cooler or at a bar, and each evening there is a 5:30 cocktail hour when all the fixings are provided (house wine and beer are provided at no charge at lunch and dinner), but there is also a welcome aboard and farewell cocktail party with an open bar and delectable hors d’oeurves.Read More
TravelFeatures

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Trade offs for a unique itinerary

All in all, it was a good trip, we saw we wanted to see and came away a few pounds heavier, however the restricted size was an issue and would have been more so had the weather not been so cooperative.The tour director, Jasmine was also very friendly, but unlike our other trips, there were no port briefings from her and most of her time seemed to be spent organizing the paid shore excursions, which were very good and affordable.Read More
chenricks

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

