The design in the cabins is more contemporary than the Art Deco you see elsewhere in the boat, with palate-pleasing hues -- earth tones throughout with a pop of color (purple and reds in the silk pillows, plush chairs and in the swirl of color on the carpet).

All rooms come with a flat-screen TVs with good reception, robes, a safe deposit box, a stocked mini-bar (soft drinks only), a desk, a stool and plenty of room for your belongings; in the room, in the large closet or in the dresser drawers. There is daily maid service, nightly turndown service and fresh fruit in the room.

The bathrooms in most of the cabins are small and the showers are very tiny, without a door or a curtain, which can make for a messy bathroom experience. There is a dryer in the bathroom and shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion made by local Egyptian company Eco Boutique.

Luxury Cabins: These are available on four different decks and come in four slightly different sizes. Starting on the bottom deck, the Nile Deck's Luxury Cabins are actually the biggest, at 207 square feet. The cabins on the Main Deck are 193 square feet and those on the Bridge Deck are 180 square feet. Finally, the cabins on the Promenade Deck's are 162 square feet. All Luxury Cabins have the same size closets and amenities.

Presidential Suites. The boat's two Presidential Suites are 468 square feet and on the Main Deck. The nod to Art Deco is back with a more vibrant pop of color in rich reds. There is a separate lounge and sitting area and impressive floor-to-ceiling wraparound views. The closets are larger than what you'd find in the Luxury Cabins.

Royal Suites (Promenade Deck 4): The boat's two Royal Suites are 638 square feet. The dark rich wooden floor is a showpiece unto itself and makes for a sleek feel with the splash of green and brown accents throughout. The stateroom is a true suite, with a plush sitting room separated by a long hallway. The two Royal Suites are the only rooms or suites onboard that have a balcony.