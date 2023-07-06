Even more alluring, Sun Boat IV provides a staff-to-passenger ratio of 1.3 to 1. The company's unrivaled service, together with the expertise that they have with the antiquity sites, had us missing and or beating long lines throughout. That was a true luxury and greatly appreciated in the Egyptian heat. The extra step was ever-present, from the private docks the company has in the otherwise bustling Aswan and Luxor ports to helping passengers beating long visa lines upon landing in Cairo.

Our four-night river cruise was bookended with two-night stays on each end in Cairo, at some of the city's best hotels, The Mena House (a stone's throw from the pyramids) and The Four Seasons Hotel Cairo Nile Plaza, respectively. The iconic pyramid view from Mena's hotel balcony one night one was tough to top. The expansive Nile view in Cairo, enjoyed from the Four Seasons sweeping balcony, came close.

The cruise itself consisted of four action-packed days of shore excursions, accompanied by one designated Egyptologist throughout. One of our nights onboard included a traditional galabeya party, in which passengers, both men and women, dressed in traditional Egyptian clothing. The event became authentic when belly dancers, whirling dervishes and musicians arrived.

A&K provides a few exclusives, which for us was a visit to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens. In addition, we sailed by felucca (traditional sailboat) a few times; to the Aswan islands early in the trip and later on, to the off-the-beaten-path Dendera, one of Egypt's best-preserved and less-frequented temples. The finale was our final flight, post cruise, to Abu Simbel for an overnight stay before returning to Cairo to close out the trip. It's a perk that is not included in all Nile cruises, or it requires an extra payment.

As for the ship itself, the now 20-year-old boat was last refurbished 10 years ago. With its Art Deco-inspired decor, warm teak floors throughout and Egyptian marble on the sun deck, the boat seems classic; although it boasts modern sunshades on the sun deck, it does feel like it could use a more contemporary update.

Food and beverages were very good throughout. If one takes the boat on a Sanctuary cruise, only meals and sightseeing are included. The Abercrombie & Kent version includes that, plus transfer, drinks (during lunch and dinner), tips and the hotel accommodations on both the front and back ends.