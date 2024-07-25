Luxury tour company Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group is expanding its river cruise offer and in 2025 will launch its first riverboat in South America. The 22-passenger Pure Amazon will sail on the Peruvian section of the Amazon and its tributaries. A&K has been organizing land tours in Peru for 25 years and its river cruise program includes the Nile.

Pure Amazon Deck Plans Feature Double and Single Cabins

The intimate three-deck boutique-style vessel, with a 1:1 passenger staff ratio, will have 10 double cabins and two dedicated single cabins for solo travelers. All staterooms face the river and have panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. A&K says the accommodations will showcase a "sophisticated design" and incorporate local materials, arts and handicrafts.

The onboard dining experience will also reflect the heritage of the Amazon, with menus featuring local flavors and regionally sourced ingredients.

Amenities on the riverboat include an indoor and outdoor lounge, bar, sun deck with a pool, gym, and massage room with treatments inspired by Amazonian traditions.

This new riverboat marks a collaboration between A&K and Ecoventura, its expedition yacht brand in the Galapagos. Announcing the launch of the new riverboat, A&K said that by drawing on Ecoventura's experience in building and operating luxury expedition vessels in the sensitive environment of the Galapagos, it was well positioned to develop a riverboat in the heart of the Amazon.

Cristina Levis, CEO of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, added: "The launch of this new riverboat marks a momentous chapter for Abercrombie & Kent. This venture embodies our unwavering commitment to delivering experiences that are not only luxurious but also deeply enriching and sustainable. We are excited to introduce our guests to the untold stories and serene beauty of the Peruvian Amazon in a manner that honors and preserves the essence of this remarkable destination."

When is Pure Amazon's Launch Date?

The vessel is slated to debut mid-2025 and the date and details of the itinerary have yet to be announced.

Pure Amazon Itineraries Will Focus on Authentic Experiences

Following the inaugural voyage the vessel will sail on three- and four-night itineraries from Iquitos to Nauta. They can be combined to create a seven-night sailing exploring the Amazon and two of its main tributaries, the Maranon and Ucayali rivers. River cruises can also be dovetailed with one of A&K's land-based tours in Peru.

Itineraries will visit Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve, with excursions on eco-friendly skiffs, rainforest walks and kayak trips to spot wildlife. A&K has a commitment to supporting local communities through A&K Philanthropy (AKP) initiatives worldwide, which include sustainable development, education and conservation. With the new riverboat, this will include engaging with local communities living on the banks of the river and visiting schools supported by AKP.

Pure Amazon Stats

The ship carries 22 passengers at full occupancy with 22 crew members. The exact dimensions of the vessel have not yet been announced.