I just returned from a 7 nite cruise on the Norwegian Viva. Our balcony room was located on the 9th floor, overlooking an area where other cruisers could use an infiniti pool, sunbathe, walk the ship. We had no privacy when out on the balcony , at all times as other guests were out there as early as 6 am, and until 2 in the am, everyone could see us as well and look into our room so the curtains ...
We are serial river cruisers but this year we were only able to make a relatively late booking, due to unforeseen domestic circumstances. We had not experienced Shearings river cruises before but, at fairly short notice, Shearings were the only company that could fly us out of Bristol to Paris CDG.
Our transfer from CDG to the ship was by a private hire car - very impressive - although we were ...
A romantic river cruise? The A Rosa Viva advertising is more alluring than the experience. I echo the English speaking commentaries about a distinct lack of staff training. Even attempting to point out the lack of respect shown to us from a waitress, the maitre de brushed it off as normal behaviour. The cleaning personnel were the friendliest, and not as pompous as their colleagues. The engine ...
If you are not German stay away from this ship. We signed up for a Seine cruise with English company Saga who miss sold this cruise. The excursions were in German. The food was advertised as Mediterranean but was German and very low quality. The ship was in need of an upgrade. The officers were grumpy apart from French Captain and First officer who were helpful. Crew were good and helpful. Drinks ...
Disclaimer - this was our first river cruise, and first cruise on a non-American ship, therefore hard to compare. Will give thoughts based on overall experience in case other nonEuropeans are considering.
7 day New Years cruise on Seine River.
2 cabins, 4 guests. (Including on child and one in a wheelchair)
Expectations/Assumptions: smaller ship, older passengers, not a “party” ship, ...
First of all let me start by saying I don’t usually bother giving any reviews as I believe nothing can be absolutely perfect in life and I like being tolerant and giving the benefit of the doubt. However I do feel that our experience on the A-Rosa Viva does warrant a review, especially as an ‘educational’ exercise to non- German speaking travellers like us.
Will seek to make the review as ...
An interesting itinerary visiting some small Normandy towns not usually on the agenda. Docking right in the centre means you're just a few minutes easy walk and don't lose time getting into town. Whilst the Paris berth at the Quai de St Ouen in St Denis is not in the middle of Paris, there's a Metro station about 10 minutes walk away with a direct line to the city centre and just a single change ...
I am on the last night of the Seine cruise and I'm so sorry to have it end. A ship that met all my expectations, a friendly crew, good food, enchanting small French towns: who could ask for more?I can hardly wait to rebook this cruise.
Embarkation was a snap. The cabin was small but the floor to ceiling windows on the Juliette balcony made the room seem larger. Nice touches like a table that ...
Was it good? No. Was it bad? No. I need to make it clear from the outset that to some extent we were comparing this cruise to our only other river cruise, which was on Scenic. So business class to economy is probably the best explanation I can provide. Similar price differential.
Viva departs from St Denis, which is more than 5 miles from the city centre of Paris. It shares a wharf with a ...