I liked the ports of call, especially Costa Rica & Cartagena.
The service was excellent - all the staff were friendly and treated us like we were special. Food was diverse and well presented.
Captain Matthias was always informativeand greeted the guests on several occasions.
Our cabin 5122 was a little tight but we got used to it- between the bed and mirrored desk/dresser. The cabin was ...
We chose it as we wanted to revisit an area of France we knew well from at least 25 years of camping among the vineyards of southern France.
We arrived in Lyon on excellent Eurostar direct from St Pancras.
We were met and whisked swiftly through the lovely city of Lyon to the pretty riverside, to embark on A-ROSA Stella, emblazoned with ( rather naff looking ) red lips!
We were swiftly ...
We took advantage of a special offer via Imagine Cruising a company we use and trust for this river cruise.We arrived at Lyon and boarded quickly and were very pleased at our cabin which was spotless and very welcoming with nice decor etc.We enjoyed the pleasant public areas and especially the sun deck with good seating and a lovely shaded area with also small but well presented pool to cool off ...
Having been on 3 other river cruises, we found one that went down the Rhone, which we had not gone on before. The Rosa Stella is about 12 years old, but extremely well kept and very clean. In fact it is the cleanest cruise ship we've ever been on. Our cabin was a decent size - not large but well appointed and the beds were comfortable. We had a French balcony, meaning you could open the doors ...
The pre cruise 3 day stay in Prague, together with Vienna and Budapest were the high points of this, our second river cruise. The views from our Juliette cabin window were magnificent and come highly recommended.The weather was typically very hot but the air conditioning kept us all cool until one evening it broke down for a few hours. Generally however, the facilities onboard were maintained to a ...
I'm not sure why A-rosa is bunked for Americans...in fact, I wondered why more English speaking cruisers weren't on board. The staff all spoke English as well as German (most of the crew were Eastern European) and the service was excellent. We appreciated the spotless ship; the accommodating service from all the staff (constant attention to detail...fabulous hard working and conscientious). ...
I knew that Arosa is German owned and operated when I booked the cruise. I did not realize the extent to which that would matter until too late.
But's let begin with the positive. The room was stylish, very clean and more spacious than I had expected. The bed was comfortable. The French doors could be opened completely, allowing us to bring the countryside into our cabin. We had no ...
When we booked this package in April 2015 it was advertised as starting from Amsterdam on 21st August with an overnight stay in port and departing later the following day - this was exactly what we wanted as this was during Sail Amsterdam 2015 which was an event that only happens every 5 years and was the main reason for booking the cruise.
Some 3 weeks before the event we received notification ...
I wanted to give you an update of our experiences on the Arosa Bella cruise on the Danube. Let me start out that there were 5 of us traveling in 3 cabins. We are all in our late 40's-early 50's. We got a text the night before the cruise was to start while we were in Munich that the locks were down in Slovakia and the boat could not get to Passau so we would be bussed to the boat in Hungary. This ...
Overall:
I think it is very tricky to try to add Americans to what was once a mainly German cruise line. The announcements were in English and German and all the printed materials were in English and German.
We did get an all-English newsletter every day and an all-English “Daily Calendar”
The staff was pretty much bi-lingual, but their first language was German, so they spoke to one another in ...