Stella Review

The 174-passenger A-ROSA Stella, built in 2005, offers one of the most inclusive river cruise experiences in European waters. Among the features included in cruise fares are roundtrip air, gratuities, shore excursions and specialty beverages, including cocktails.

There are three decks of cabins on A-ROSA Stella. All are the same size, measuring 156 square feet. They have private bathrooms with showers, interactive televisions, writing tables and seating. The big difference is the location. The most economic can be found on Deck One, where cabins come in two configurations: one with beds that can be converted from queen to twin-sized, the other with a third berth, unusual in the river industry and perfect for small families. Both types have porthole windows.

On Decks Two and Three, cabins have French verandahs -- essentially walls of windows with doors that open (though you can't really step out).

A-ROSA Stella's main restaurant is located on Deck Three, adjacent to the Lounge, where daytime enrichment and evening entertainment activities take place. The restaurant focuses primarily on Mediterranan-influenced cuisine with a continental European touch.

Standouts on A-ROSA Stella are its massive spa, salon and gym. It's also got a steam room and a sauna with a vast picture window that offers great views. In keeping with its commitment to wellness and travel, Stella has a small pool on the sun deck, and bicycles are stocked for passenger use in port.

A range of shore excursions is available in every port of call, and passengers can typically choose from at least three varieties that range from food and wine to general touring and a more recreational opportunity. These are included in cruise fares.

Passengers: 174
Launched: 2005

A-ROSA Cruises Stella Cruiser Reviews

Much better than expected

The cabin was quiet and our steward Paul very helpful.Our cabin 5122 was a little tight but we got used to it- between the bed and mirrored desk/dresser.Read More
Vikimor

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Wonderful area, interesting river on a mediocre ship

We were met and whisked swiftly through the lovely city of Lyon to the pretty riverside, to embark on A-ROSA Stella, emblazoned with ( rather naff looking ) red lips!Read More
Spysmum

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Great cruise, good value

Full Marks, Rosa Stella.Read More
Rye

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

First river cruise

We enjoyed the pleasant public areas and especially the sun deck with good seating and a lovely shaded area with also small but well presented pool to cool off in everyday.the first was to the Camargue area ending up in the lovely little seaside town of St Marie de la mer which is beautiful.Read More
Pyer

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

A-ROSA Cruises Fleet
Aqua
7 reviews
Brava
4 reviews
