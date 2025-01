Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Silva

This was our first river cruise and did not know what to expect, especially given the fact that I had never heard of Arosa cruises. However, the room (a suite) was bright, very clean, quiet, and spacious. The food was very good and we are picky. We were the only Americans on the boat, with the remainder of the passengers German. Every member of the crew spoke some English, but of course, some ...