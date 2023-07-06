  • Write a Review
Silva Review

The 178-passenger A-ROSA Silva, built in 2012, is the newest design in the A-ROSA fleet, and the biggest difference is that it offers six suites in addition to standard cabin configurations.

Like fleetmates Aqua and Stella, Silva offers one of the most inclusive river cruise experiences in European waters. Among the features included in cruise fares are roundtrip air, gratuities, shore excursions and specialty beverages, including cocktails.

There are three decks of cabins on A-ROSA Silva. All standard staterooms are the same size, measuring 156 square feet. They have private bathrooms with showers, interactive televisions, writing tables and seating. The big difference is the location. The most economic can be found on Deck One, where cabins come in two configurations: one with beds that can be converted from queen to twin-sized, the other with a third berth, unusual in the river industry and perfect for small families. Both types have porthole windows.

On Decks Two and Three, the big difference is that cabins have French verandahs -- essentially walls of windows with doors that open (though you can't really step out).

Deck Three also has six suites.

A-ROSA Silva's main restaurant is located on Deck Three, adjacent to the Lounge, where daytime enrichment and evening entertainment activities occur. The restaurant focuses primarily on Mediterranean-influenced cuisine with a continental European touch.

Standouts on A-ROSA Silva are its massive spa, salon and gym. It's also got a steam room and a sauna with a vast picture window that offers great views. In keeping with its commitment to wellness and travel, Silva has a pool on the sun deck, and bicycles are stocked for passenger use in port.

A range of shore excursions is available in every port of call, and passengers can typically choose from at least three varieties, that range from food and wine to general touring and a more recreational opportunity. These are included in cruise fares.

About

Passengers: 186
Launched: 2012

Silva Cruiser Reviews

Americans on a German Riverboat

From the welcome talk to the pre port presentations, all were givenfirst in German and then in English despite only a few Americans on board.There were only a few Americans on board but the crew went out of our their way to make us feel welcome.Read More
ljkool

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Could Have Been Better

Actually the crew overall were very friendly and offered good service and spoke enough English for any english speaking guests which were very limited ( think I was the only one ) but they did leave a daily activities leaflet in both English and German in our cabin, as they knew I was only English speaking while my spouse and our travelling companions are fluent in German.The ship itself was in good condition with the exception of one problem that was apparent with a sewage smell that would appear at times in the lounge area and nearby stairway to the outer upper deck and unfortunately there were also some issues with our companions cabin and this smell as well.Read More
Globe

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Had the best time!

I am not sure if this is true for every river boat line, but we had our own table in a quieter section of the dining room, which was very nice.I am sure I read about when booking, but it would have been nice if a crew member had reminded us.Read More
abmalec

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

