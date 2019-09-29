Flora…much smaller than the Mia
Photo Credit: ghxdft
Photo Credit: Ken the cruiser
Photo Credit: Ken the cruiser
A Brown Pelican. One f the many species of wildlife we saw on this cruise!
Photo Credit: Ken the cruiser
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-3 of 3 A-ROSA Flora Cruise Reviews

Not ideal for US guests and not a fair exchange for the Arosa Mia

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Flora

User Avatar
ghxdft
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise to explore river cruise offerings. I have river cruised with AMA which was very good in all areas - food, cabins, evening activity, beverage offering. I have stayed in an Arosa hotel in Sylt which was very good and thought the river cruise would be similar. I ocean cruise with Azamara, Celebrity, Oceania, and the German Hapag lloyd MS Europa 2 so this review is not about German ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Cruising the "Northern Loop" of the Galapagos Islands was awesome!

Review for a South America Cruise on Flora

User Avatar
Ken the cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The best way to share our awesome wildlife experience is for you to check out the pictures I posted on my Cruise Critic Live From thread. https://boards.cruisecritic.com/topic/2977333-live-from-the-flora-10-night-ecuador-and-galapagos-adventure-dec-8-18/ In summary, the Celebrity Flora is an awesome expedition ship designed specifically for cruising around the Galapagos Islands. If your ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Neither luxury nor adventure

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Flora

User Avatar
turbobob
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There are many moving parts on the Flora cruise. This is as concise as I can make it; rating on a 1-10 scale (10 being excellent) Ground Pre Transfer: Airport to Hotel 10 Marriott 8 1) Double beds 2) same room# and Cabin # Tour 8 Intinan Museum had cool demos Lunch 8 Dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other A-ROSA Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Silva Cruise Reviews
Silva Cruise Reviews
Stella Cruise Reviews
Donna Cruise Reviews
Aqua Cruise Reviews
Brava Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.