I chose this cruise to explore river cruise offerings. I have river cruised with AMA which was very good in all areas - food, cabins, evening activity, beverage offering. I have stayed in an Arosa hotel in Sylt which was very good and thought the river cruise would be similar. I ocean cruise with Azamara, Celebrity, Oceania, and the German Hapag lloyd MS Europa 2 so this review is not about German ...
The best way to share our awesome wildlife experience is for you to check out the pictures I posted on my Cruise Critic Live From thread.
https://boards.cruisecritic.com/topic/2977333-live-from-the-flora-10-night-ecuador-and-galapagos-adventure-dec-8-18/
In summary, the Celebrity Flora is an awesome expedition ship designed specifically for cruising around the Galapagos Islands. If your ...
There are many moving parts on the Flora cruise. This is as concise as I can make it; rating on a 1-10 scale (10 being excellent)
Ground
Pre
Transfer: Airport to Hotel 10
Marriott 8 1) Double beds 2) same room# and Cabin #
Tour 8 Intinan Museum had cool demos
Lunch 8
Dinner ...