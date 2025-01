Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Brava

If you are used to the fine food that is served in the main restaurants aboard cruise ships or even river cruises such as on the Douro or Nile then you could be in for a nasty surprise with A-Rosa. It is not much above that of motorway services or cross channel ferry fare. On our last night it did improve markedly but up till then it was very basic. The house wine is awful plonk reminiscent of ...