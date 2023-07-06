Staterooms feature contemporary decor, with liberal use of the line's signature rose-red color, including the bright cabin doors. Inside, red is combined with gold for the bedspread, attractive overhead bed canopy, chair, stool and carpet.

Cabins are well-equipped, with plenty of room for storage. The wardrobe is divided into three sections. One comprises a full-length hanging cupboard with ample 'proper' wooden coat hangers, not the fiddly and rather annoying fixed ones that appear to imply every passenger is a potential coat hanger thief. The second section is a half-length hanging wardrobe with shelving, a storage basket and safe, with room for a laptop. The third section is divided into six shelves. There is a full-length exterior mirror and a five-shelf storage unit attached to the wardrobe, which also houses the flat-screen TV that includes English-speaking satellite channels and films.

At the foot of the bed is a table with a couple of shelves and there is one bedside cabinet with two drawers. At the other side of the bed is a dressing table/desk with a stool and mirror and a fixed hairdryer can be found in one of the drawers. Suitcases can be stored beneath the bed.

Cabins all have air conditioning, telephone, shoe horn and still and sparkling water replenished daily. Robes and slippers are available on request.

Breaking up the usual monotony of all-white bathrooms, Brava's funky bathroom has a bright red basin top and a red-and-white tiled floor, which extends into the shower. There is a fixed dispenser containing hair and body wash in the walk-in shower cubicle that has a door. A fixed soap dispenser is next to the wash basin and other amenities include Babor-branded soap, shampoo and lotion, replaced as required. The bathroom also has a good-sized, three-shelf storage unit and a fixed magnifying mirror.

The onboard electricity current is 220V, supplied through European outlets, and there is a shaver socket in the bathroom.

There is an onboard laundry, payable through the onboard account, with items picked up from the cabin by housekeeping. There is also a clothesline in the shower cubicle.

A nice touch is that all passengers receive a red rose on arrival and a stem vase, containing water, is ready for it on the table in the cabin, along with a complimentary bottle of A-Rosa-branded sparkling wine. On the first night, a large bar of delicious dark chocolate had been put on the pillow at evening turndown -- much better than the usual small individual chocolate!