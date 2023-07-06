Entertainment & Activities

Standard river cruise entertainment fare is a pianist in the lounge. In addition to a resident musician, Brava pushes the boundaries with a stage, complete with a backstage area, situated in the lounge to provide a more sophisticated setting for entertainment. This is provided by musicians, singers, dancers and other artists who come onboard for the evening at different points during the itinerary. There is also a small dance floor.

The rest of the entertainment is fairly low key, with a nightly port talk and excursion overview from the cruise director, and presentations about the destinations. Board games and cards are available and there is a small onboard library that includes English-language guide books and fiction.

Also different from the norm, Brava's itineraries do not feature daily included excursions. One "taster" excursion is included in the price of every cruise, and U.K. passengers may find some additional excursions have been packaged by their tour operator and are included in the cruise.

The line's rationale is that passengers, many of whom might have visited Rhine destinations in the past, do not always want an organized city tour and either want to explore independently or opt for something a bit different. As a result, A-Rosa has put together a comprehensive selection of excursions divided into four categories: discovery, adventure, gourmet and biking tours. They cover everything from castle visits and trips to wineries to boat excursions and challenging bike rides. Prices start from around €19 and they can all be booked during the cruise at the guest relations desk.