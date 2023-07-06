Offering a "casual-deluxe" environment, A-Rosa Brava carries the fleet's distinctive hallmarks (a large pair of lips on the bow carrying a red rose and rose-themed interior). It also boasts several unique features for river cruising, including a branded spa, a stage for entertainment and family-friendly cruises. Although Brava is not one of the fleet's "international" vessels -- which have a second dedicated English-speaking host -- all crew members are bilingual and onboard information and literature is also in English.

Cruises are sold to U.K. passengers on A-Rosa's Select Premium all-inclusive basis, which covers all drinks (excluding Champagne and premium brands), complimentary Wi-Fi, no single supplement on selected departures, free use of onboard bicycles, at least one shore excursion and free travel for children under 15.

Between April and December, Brava sails on Rhine itineraries departing from Cologne and ranging in duration from three-night "taster" cruises, which will particularly appeal to passengers new to river cruising who want to test the proverbial water, to seven-day voyages.