Aqua Review

The 198-passenger A-ROSA Aqua, built in 2009, offers one of the most inclusive river cruise experiences in Europe. Among the features included in cruise fares are roundtrip air, gratuities, shore excursions and specialty beverages, including cocktails.

There are three decks of cabins on A-ROSA Aqua. All are the same size, measuring 156 square feet. They have private bathrooms with showers, interactive televisions, writing tables and seating. The big difference is the location. The most economic can be found on Deck One, where cabins come in two configurations: one with beds that can be converted from queen to twin-sized, the other with a third berth, unusual in the river industry and perfect for small families. Both types have porthole windows.

On Decks Two and Three, cabins have French verandahs -- essentially walls of windows with doors that open (though you can't really step out).
A-ROSA Aqua's main restaurant is located on Deck Three and is adjacent to the Lounge, where daytime enrichment and evening entertainment activities take place. The restaurant focuses primarily on Mediterranan-influenced cuisine with a continental European touch.

Standouts on A-ROSA Aqua are its massive spa, salon and gym. It's also got a steam room and a sauna with a vast picture window that offers great views. In keeping with its commitment to wellness and travel, Aqua also has a pool on the sun deck, and bicycles are stocked for passenger use in port.

A range of shore excursions is available in every port of call, and passengers can typically choose from at least three varieties that range from food and wine to general touring and a more recreational opportunity. These are included in cruise fares.

Passengers: 202
Launched: 2009

A-ROSA Cruises Aqua Cruiser Reviews

They blew me away but there is no Iquitos or Nauta on the ports list?

After my internet “research” I felt that the Aqua ships were the nicest ones available. The food was amazing.Read More
Gordj

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Outstanding service

The ship was very comfortable, and the cuisine was excellent.Most outstanding was the service: the guides were excellent, and the cruise director was extremely helpful.Read More
JDavidS

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Dont board with any great expectations ..........

The F&B manager went out of his way to ensure the daily info sheet left in the cabin was in English for us The Maître De even translated the menu ( again in German as well as our night at the chefs table which was fantastic and money well spent.No safety announcements even in English .Read More
craigs1214

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Our second river cruise and was just as wonderful

We have been told than in 2018 The Aqua is becoming International with English being the second but equal language with German. From my perspective, it has begun.Read More
Budcat101

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

