The 242-passenger A-ROSA Riva is part of German-owned A-ROSA River Cruises' European fleet. It mostly sails for the domestic market where the onboard language is German (A-ROSA also has dedicated 'international' ships for other nationalities including U.K. and U.S. passengers). However, A-ROSA Riva is sometimes chartered by tour operators for special sailings aimed specifically at English-speakers.

A-ROSA Riva Deck Plans Include French Balcony Cabins and a Spa

A-ROSA Riva is a comfortable ship with good onboard facilities. All of the cabins are river facing and range in size from 156 square feet to 177 square feet. They are spread across three decks and the cabins on the lower deck have fixed windows that do not open. Cabins on the other decks have French balconies, where you can open the windows and lean out over a rail rather than step out.

From the bright red lips painted across the bow and roses on the side, A-ROSA vessels have a bright and modern look, which is also reflected in the contemporary color scheme in the cabins. Another novelty is that all guests receive a rose on arrival.

The Market is the main restaurant which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The ship features plenty of German fare and regional specialties that reflect the destinations being visited. The rye bread baked onboard is particularly popular, and passengers can buy loaves to take home. Four-course served dinners are available in a separate section of the restaurant for a small surcharge. There's daily afternoon tea and, weather permitting, at least one barbecue on the sun deck on every sailing.

English-speaking passengers are normally booked on the premium all-inclusive basis which includes all meals and drinks, including an open bar.

The social hub of the ship is the panoramic lounge bar, where there is live entertainment every evening and a dance floor.

A-ROSA Riva also has a good-sized spa -- which is unusual for a river vessel -- offering a range of treatments, sauna, relaxation area and gym. On the sun deck there is a small heated pool with a counter current system so you can swim against it, shuffleboard, putting green, giant chess board and ample chairs and recliners with shaded areas.

A-ROSA Riva Has a Relaxed Vibe

All meals are buffet-style and passengers can eat what they want, when they want, during the generous opening times. The flexible dining arrangement also features open seating. This set-up makes for a relaxed onboard atmosphere. A-ROSA generally caters for passengers who enjoy a bit of freedom without being overly organised. Unless arranged as part of a special tour operator package, shore excursions are optional and passengers can explore independently or buy one or more shore tours. The ship does not have a formal dress code and while some people choose to dress more smartly in the evening there is no requirement to do so.

A-ROSA Riva Itineraries Focus on the Danube

Launched in 2004, A-ROSA Riva sails on the Danube on a range of itineraries ranging from four-night taster cruises to classic week-long round-trip Passau cruises and 15-night sailings from Passau to the Danube Delta at the Black Sea.

A-ROSA Riva Specs

A-Rosa Riva is 408-feet long and can carry 242 passengers at full capacity, with 50 crew.