With 206 passengers onboard, A-ROSA Donna is one of the more densely packed river cruise ships afloat. Despite that, A-ROSA still manages to cram in plenty of features not typically found aboard most mainstream river cruises.

A-ROSA Donna boasts A-ROSA's SPA-ROSA wellness concept. An afterthought on many river cruise vessels in Europe, the spa is uncommonly large and features a huge gym, relaxation area, changing rooms, massage showers, Finnish and organic saunas, and massage and beauty treatment rooms. Rather than being tucked away on a lower deck, SPA-ROSA takes its place front and center just steps away from the ship's Main Lounge on Deck 3.

A-ROSA Donna also sports a small cafe amidships on Deck 3, a swimming pool on the sun deck and alfresco outdoor seating behind the main restaurant at the stern. An intimate bar and lounge is situated all the way forward and provides 180-degree panoramic views of the Danube.

Like all A-ROSA ships, the currency used onboard A-ROSA Donna is the euro. Gratuities of five to 10 euros per person, per day, are recommended and can be paid in cash or added to passengers' onboard accounts.

Most international passengers will receive Wi-Fi internet access for free as part of A-ROSA's "Premium All-Inclusive" pricing. Those without this package will have to purchase an "Internet-Surfticket" at an additional cost.

The onboard electrical current is 220V with European-style two-pronged outlets. International cruisers may need adapters or converters.

Dining

Unlike many river cruises, most meals aboard A-ROSA Donna are served buffet style, including dinner. Those who prefer a more traditional menu-driven dinner experience can purchase an optional A-ROSA Dining event offered on all voyages five nights and longer. This special event -- almost akin to a "Chef's Table" experience on larger cruise ships -- features seasonally driven menus utilizing regional ingredients and specialties.

Even though regular meals are buffet-style, cuisine onboard is of a high standard and features numerous European and regional specialties. Those looking for a truly immersive European river cruise experience will find plenty to enjoy about A-ROSA Donna's locally inspired dishes.

Most international cruisers will have A-ROSA's "Premium All-Inclusive" package that includes teas and coffees, soft drinks, beer, sparkling wines, wines and cocktails as part of their cruise fare. Some top-shelf drinks are excluded from this package, but overall, for international passengers, the experience is fairly inclusive.

Not all cruisers will have this level of inclusiveness, however. Most German passengers, for example, have their fares "unbundled" and are only entitled to complimentary water with dinner.

Meals are open seating, and dietary restrictions can be catered to with advance notice.

Cabins

Cabins aboard A-ROSA Donna reflect A-ROSA's colorful and contemporary atmosphere, and are decorated with accents of woodgrain, crimson and yellow.

Unlike many European river cruise ships, entry-level accommodations aboard A-ROSA Donna feature fixed picture windows that are positioned at eye level (many riverboats have half-height windows at the top of the room in their entry-level cabins).

Designed similarly to an ocean-view cabin on a mainstream cruise ship, these cabins measure 155 to 166 square feet apiece and include a small sitting area, desk and vanity area, private bath facilities, a large wall-mounted flat-panel television (with some international channels), safe, hair dryer, air conditioning, bathrobes and sauna towels.

Category B and C cabins offer the same basic amenities but feature increase living space (approximately 172 square feet total) and a floor-to-ceiling French balcony.

There are no suites aboard A-ROSA Donna.

Top Deck Attractions

On the upper Sun Deck, A-ROSA Donna offers its own onboard swimming pool, putting green and plenty of seating options. There is also a shuffleboard area, a giant chess board and an outdoor grilling station for top-deck barbecues and drinks when weather permits.

Entertainment

Guest entertainers are brought onboard at various times throughout voyages aboard A-ROSA Donna and lend to the overall entertainment onboard. Like other river cruise ships, entertainment tends to be of the low-key variety, but the international mix of passengers onboard helps to keep things going later into the evening in the ship's bars and lounges.

Itineraries

A-ROSA Donna sails four-, five- and seven-night voyages along the Danube, most of which depart round trip from Engelhartszell (Passau), Germany.