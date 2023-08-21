US River Cruises

An American river cruise takes you on an intimate journey through the United States' most scenic waterways, including the Mississippi, Columbia, Tennessee and Ohio. Generally, U.S. river cruises make several stops along their way in towns and cities known for their unique food and music scenes, historic sites and cultural treasures. Whether you take a tram to the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis or sip wine out west in Oregon, there's a U.S. river cruise for every interest.



American Cruise Lines, Viking and American Queen Voyages offer river cruises in the U.S. and can be more expensive than European river cruises. Each line offers different inclusions, such as guided excursions, pre-cruise hotel accommodations, meals and beverages.



The best time to take a U.S. river cruise depends on your personal preferences and the destination. Cruising in the States follows a seasonal pattern, with spring resulting in a higher chance of rain and summer bringing hot and humid weather. Early fall gives you the perfect opportunity to spot breathtaking foliage.