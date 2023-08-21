Thames River Cruises

With a Thames River cruise, you can experience the U.K. from London's landmarks to surrounding historic towns such as Oxford, Windsor and Eton.



If you're looking to cruise down the River Thames, your options for cruise lines are limited as most of the cruises available are day cruises. However, if the waterway is truly calling your name, you can find overnight cruises up to a week in length on the luxury European Waterways' eight-passenger Magna Carta, which includes tours of Hampton Court Palace and Windsor Castle, and English cream tea at the Stafford Hotel in London.



The best time to take a River Thames cruise is March to October, but the Magna Carta sails year round.