  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Seine River Cruises

If you've ever wanted to experience Paris in all of its dazzling glory, let a Seine River cruise transport you there (and beyond). The Seine River flows through the City of Light and empties at the English Channel near Le Havre, with ports that include Rouen and Honfleur, plus visits to places like Monet’s gardens in Giverny.


Of course, a cruise on the Seine puts spectacular Eiffel Tower views on your doorstep, as well as world-famous museums like the Louvre and Musee d'Orsay. But the Seine is a great river cruise if you're looking to get a taste of life in northwest France, too. For instance, many lines use Rouen -- generally the turnaround point for a Seine River cruise -- as a homebase for tours of Normandy's historic D-Day beaches. In town, the medieval streets of the city include a stunning cathedral that was famously painted by Monet.


Paris and northern France shine in the spring, particularly April and May, as well as the shoulder months of September and October. While August is the peak season for tourists, keep in mind that locals often leave for their vacations, so some venues and restaurants are closed or may not have normal hours.

Read More

Seine River Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic's Ultimate Seine River Cruise Guide

Tips for a Seine River Cruise

5 Tips for a Paris River Cruise

Seine River Cruise Lines

Viking River

ships in fleet

Avalon Waterways

ships in fleet

AmaWaterways

ships in fleet

Uniworld

ships in fleet

Scenic River

ships in fleet

CroisiEurope

ships in fleet

Tauck

ships in fleet

Seine River Cruise Photos

FAQs

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map