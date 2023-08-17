  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Rhine River Cruises

Take a Rhine River cruise and you'll have the chance to visit several European countries in one trip, including Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands. And no matter where a cruise on the Rhine takes you, you can expect to encounter ancient castles, medieval villages, bustling cities and beautiful vineyards.


You'll find a huge variety of cruise lines sailing the Rhine River, including Viking, Avalon Waterways, AmaWaterways, Emerald River Cruises, Scenic River Cruises and Uniworld. Itineraries are likely to be filled with excursions such as cycling to the historic windmills of Kinderdijk in the Netherlands or taking a guided walking tour through Cologne, Germany. The natural scenery is stunning, too, especially in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley where dramatic cliffs tower above the river.


Peak summer months bring hot temperatures, large crowds and higher prices to the Rhine region when compared to other seasons. The shoulder seasons (spring and fall) are the best times to cruise on the Rhine River as the weather is milder, crowds are less likely and prices are typically lower.

Read More

Rhine River Cruise Tips

Rhine River Cruise Map

Rhine River vs. Danube River Cruises

The Best Rhine River Cruise for Every Traveler

Rhine River Water Levels: What to Know Before You Cruise

Cruise Critic's Ultimate Rhine River Guide: Experience the Famed Waterway, from the Alps to Amsterdam

The Best Rhine River Cruise Destinations

Rhine River Cruises: Cruise Lines, Itineraries & Tips for Sailing Europe's Mighty Rhine

Rhine River Cruise Lines

Viking River

ships in fleet

Avalon Waterways

ships in fleet

Scenic River

ships in fleet

AmaWaterways

ships in fleet

Emerald River Cruises

ships in fleet

CroisiEurope

ships in fleet

Uniworld

ships in fleet

Riviera River

ships in fleet

Tauck

ships in fleet

Adventures by Disney

ships in fleet

Grand Circle

ships in fleet

Riverside Luxury Cruises

ships in fleet

VIVA Cruises

ships in fleet

Amadeus

ships in fleet

Rhine River Cruise Photos

FAQs

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map