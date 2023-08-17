Rhine River Cruises

Take a Rhine River cruise and you'll have the chance to visit several European countries in one trip, including Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands. And no matter where a cruise on the Rhine takes you, you can expect to encounter ancient castles, medieval villages, bustling cities and beautiful vineyards.



You'll find a huge variety of cruise lines sailing the Rhine River, including Viking, Avalon Waterways, AmaWaterways, Emerald River Cruises, Scenic River Cruises and Uniworld. Itineraries are likely to be filled with excursions such as cycling to the historic windmills of Kinderdijk in the Netherlands or taking a guided walking tour through Cologne, Germany. The natural scenery is stunning, too, especially in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley where dramatic cliffs tower above the river.



Peak summer months bring hot temperatures, large crowds and higher prices to the Rhine region when compared to other seasons. The shoulder seasons (spring and fall) are the best times to cruise on the Rhine River as the weather is milder, crowds are less likely and prices are typically lower.