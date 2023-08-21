Nile River Cruises

During a Nile River cruise, you'll travel the longest river in Africa while taking in Egypt's breathtaking pyramids, visiting ancient tombs and strolling through the region's colorful bazaars.



There are two directions for a Nile River cruise: north or south. Most southbound trips start in the vibrant city of Cairo -- near the Great Pyramids -- while northbound trips start in Aswan, where you can visit the Aswan High Dam.



Viking, Uniworld and Avalon Waterways all sail the Nile River and offer an array of shore excursions including a tour of the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and the Temple of Khnum in Esna. Prices per person depend on a variety of factors, such as the length of the cruise and the departure month. The best weather for a Nile cruise is between October and April, however, be prepared to experience crowds during this time -- it's the busiest season.