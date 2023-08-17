  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

European River Cruises

A European river cruise is one of the best ways to explore the continent's iconic cities and charming towns. Though Europe is vast, river cruises visit multiple destinations in one trip and often port right in the center of the continent's coolest cities.


Whether biking through Germany's wine regions or exploring historic castles, there's a European river cruise that matches your interests. The most popular cruises sail the Rhine, which runs from Amsterdam to Switzerland; the Danube, which spans Austria, Hungary and parts of Eastern Europe; the Douro in Portugal; and the Seine in France.


River cruises feature less sailing time in favor of shore excursions and exploring destinations along the way (and most lines offer free tours when in port). You'll find European river cruise itineraries from lines including Viking, Uniworld, AmaWaterways, Avalon and Scenic.


Spring and fall are two of the best times to take a river cruise in Europe, with milder temperatures and less crowding. Cruising Europe's rivers during the summer months means warm weather, but crowds are huge. It's also worth checking out late fall cruises, as many destinations host charming Christmas markets.

Read More

European River Cruise Tips

How to Choose a Europe River Cruise

5 European River Cruise Lines Worth a Look by Americans

8 Essential Reasons to Take a European River Cruise

American vs. European River Cruises

15 European Ports with Amazing Architecture

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Preparing for a European River Cruise

Choose Your European River: Our Guide to Europe's Best River Cruises

Packing List for a River Cruise in Europe

European River Cruise Lines

Viking River

ships in fleet

Avalon Waterways

ships in fleet

AmaWaterways

ships in fleet

Scenic River

ships in fleet

Emerald River Cruises

ships in fleet

Uniworld

ships in fleet

CroisiEurope

ships in fleet

Riviera River

ships in fleet

European River Cruise Photos

FAQs

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map