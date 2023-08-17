Danube River Cruises

A Danube River cruise should be at the top of your bucket list if you've ever wanted to visit Austria, the Balkans, or destinations in Eastern Europe, like Hungary and Romania. The Danube is Europe's second-longest river, and some cruises travel the entire length of the river lasting up to two weeks, while others focus on a specific section and only last a few days to a week.



Cruises on the Danube River are offered by lines like Viking, AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways, Uniworld and Scenic. And while guided tours of major cities like Budapest and Vienna are a highlight, there's plenty more in store along the Danube. You're also likely to find wine tastings, visits to art museums and trips to picture-worthy castles like Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria, on your Danube River cruise itinerary.



The best time to cruise the Danube River depends on what you want to get out of your trip.The river can be sailed year-round, though the busiest season is June through October, when weather conditions are at their prime. Cruises also fill up early for November and December itineraries, when festive Christmas Markets are happening along the Danube. Springtime and November, while rainier and cooler, mean less tourists and crowds.