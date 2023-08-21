Columbia River Cruises

Gorgeous waterfalls, dramatic canyons and great wine are just a few of the things you can expect on a Columbia River cruise. This Pacific Northwest route is popular in part because it's the same route taken by Lewis and Clark in 1805.



Ships that sail the Columbia River typically cruise between Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington, making stops along the way that include the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum and an excursion to the Mount St. Helens Johnston Ridge Observatory. The Snake River is the largest tributary that flows into the Columbia River and you'll find it included on most river cruises on the Columbia.



American Cruise Lines, American Queen Voyages, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic and UnCruise Adventures all sail on the Columbia River. The price per person depends on your cruise's inclusions and the month you travel.



River cruise lines on the Columbia and Snake Rivers typically operate from April to November, with no month being a particularly bad time to sail. Spring months can be rainy, especially along the western part of the Columbia River, while July and August are hot. In early fall, the vineyards are remarkable, so wine lovers should look to travel in early October when the harvest and crush occur.