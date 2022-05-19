  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
$7557-Nt Alaska w/35% off, up to $400 OBC, Exclusive $75 Gift Card, free drinks

Norwegian Sun

2,66 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
95
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$2,900
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$400
Free Gift Card
$150
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 5/19/22
CruisesOnly.com
$779Open Bar on 7-Nt Caribbean Cruise on NCL w/ $80 OBC, WiFi, Specialty Dining

Norwegian Encore

223 Reviews
American Discount Cruises
Deal score
94
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$80
Free Drinks
$1,386
Free Specialty Dining
$190
Free Wifi
$125
Discount - Shore Excursions
$250
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,000
Discount - Airfare
-
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 2/06/22 - 2/13/22
American Discount Cruises
$9397-Nt Caribbean w/ Up to $200 OBC, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More

Norwegian Escape

2,796 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
93
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$200
Free Drinks
$1,400
Free Specialty Dining
$160
Free Shore Excursion(s)
$150
Free Wifi
$130
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,000
Other
$75
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 4/09/22
Cruises.com
$4997-Nt. Alaska – Have It All: Free Drinks, Specialty Dining & Wi-Fi

Nieuw Amsterdam

872 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Other
$1,386
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Dates: 5/15/22 - 9/17/23
CruiseWise
$8397-Nt Alaska From Seattle. Save $297pp + Free At Sea + $25 OBC.

Norwegian Sun

2,66 Reviews
AlaskaCruises.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$297
Free Drinks
$792
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,687
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Free Wifi
$240
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 5/05/22 - 8/16/23
AlaskaCruises.com
$1,1477-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Onboard Spending + All Free at Sea (w/Open Bar)

Norwegian Encore

223 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$300
Other
$2,900
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 4/03/22 - 4/10/22
CruiseWise
$5695-Nt Cancun from Nola. Free At Sea + $10 OBC. + Save $132pp

Norwegian Breakaway

3,628 Reviews
CruiseCheap.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
$570
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,138
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Free Wifi
$198
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 12/12/21 - 2/12/23
CruiseCheap.com
$5197-Nt. Bahamas – Onboard Spending + All Free at Sea (Includes Open Bar)

Norwegian Gem

2,478 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Other
$2,900
Bahamas
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 1/02/22
CruiseWise
$2,29910 Nt British Isles. Free At Sea + $50 OBC + Save $1,002 pp

Norwegian Dawn

2,839 Reviews
iCruise.com
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
$1,089
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$4,598
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$150
Free Wifi
$330
British Isles & Western Europe
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 5/14/22 - 9/14/23
iCruise.com
$899Get Room Upgrades, Onboard Spending Money, & More on 7-Day Alaska Cruises

Zuiderdam

985 Reviews
Holland America Line
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Kids Sail Free
$1,800
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Date: 4/27/22
Holland America Line
$3887-Nt. Caribbean – All-in: Free Drinks & Wi-Fi, Reduced Rates

MSC Seaview

135 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
89
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$1,100
Caribbean - Southern
MSC Cruises
Departure Dates: 1/02/22 - 2/20/22
CruiseWise
$5325-Nt Alaska From Seattle. Free At Sea + $25 OBC. Save $135pp / 25% off

Norwegian Sun

2,66 Reviews
AlaskaCruises.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$134
Free Drinks
$594
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,078
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Free Wifi
$180
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 5/05/22 - 8/16/23
AlaskaCruises.com
$88610-Nt Caribbean Cruise w/ Exclusive up to $75 OBC, Free Drinks, Tips & WiFi

Celebrity Millennium

1,650 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$75
Free Drinks
$590
Free Gratuities
$155
Free Wifi
$141
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$443
Free Dining Credit
$75
Caribbean - Eastern
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 3/21/22
Cruises.com
$4,99910-Nt Lux Carib Suite w/$1000 gift card, 10% off, free drinks & shore ex

Seven Seas Explorer

215 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Gift Card
$1,000
Fare Discount
$1,000
Free Drinks
$1,300
Free Shore Excursion(s)
$1,400
Free Wifi
$150
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
$400
Caribbean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 3/03/22
LuxuryOnly.com
$1454-Nt Catalina/Ensenada on Royal Caribbean w/ 30% off, $50 OBC & more

Navigator of the Seas

2,213 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$85
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Mexican Riviera
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 1/31/22
CruisesOnly.com

