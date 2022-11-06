Deals — we all love them. And when it comes to cruising, a good deal can put amazing extras and cabin upgrades within reach. If you find yourself wondering how to get a deal on a cruise or where to find the best cruise deals, Cruise Critic's Deal Score can help. We break down how cruise pricing works so you can save some cash on your next cruise vacation.
The Cruise Critic Deal Score takes the frustration out of cruise vacation planning. We rank cruise deals on a scale from 0 to 100 — the higher the number, the better the value for you. We also break down the bargains and offers for each itinerary in words you can actually understand. Yes, it's that simple.
Cruise Critic's Deal Score uses our own proprietary algorithm to provide clear and concise information about cruise deals. We analyze the total cruise cost plus any additional perks and inclusions like fare discounts, free room upgrades, airfare credits, drink packages and free Wi-Fi. The result? A straightforward score that shows you how good the deal is.
Substantial nightly price discounts are the bedrock of a good cruise deal. And they're a major factor in Cruise Critic's Deal Score
What does your discounted cruise fare include? Our Deal Score spells out everything that's included in your fare in the simplest way possible to demystify exactly what you're getting.
Pricing and inclusions aren't the whole story. We analyze a huge array of extras like free pre- and post-cruise hotels, free excursions and free specialty dining that maximize the value of the deal.
At Cruise Critic, a good cruise deal means a cheap cruise fare plus two or more extras, like a free drink package, onboard credits or airfare credits. For our algorithm, good deals have features that help you save money and maximize the value of your cruise vacation. Check out our handy breakdown on how to use Cruise Critic’s Deal Score below.
These deals might not offer the best value, but you can still find competitive pricing and offers.
Expect a reasonable price discount and at least one offer that adds even more value to your cruise, like a cabin upgrade.
Cruise Critic's top-scoring deals include great fare discounts and at least two perks, from flight credits to top-shelf drink packages and more.