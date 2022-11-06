  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
The Cruise Critic Deal Score Demystifies Cruise Pricing

87
92
Deals — we all love them. And when it comes to cruising, a good deal can put amazing extras and cabin upgrades within reach. If you find yourself wondering how to get a deal on a cruise or where to find the best cruise deals, Cruise Critic's Deal Score can help. We break down how cruise pricing works so you can save some cash on your next cruise vacation.

What Is the Cruise Critic Deal Score?

The Cruise Critic Deal Score takes the frustration out of cruise vacation planning. We rank cruise deals on a scale from 0 to 100 — the higher the number, the better the value for you. We also break down the bargains and offers for each itinerary in words you can actually understand. Yes, it's that simple.

How Is the Cruise Critic Deal Score Calculated?

Cruise Critic's Deal Score uses our own proprietary algorithm to provide clear and concise information about cruise deals. We analyze the total cruise cost plus any additional perks and inclusions like fare discounts, free room upgrades, airfare credits, drink packages and free Wi-Fi. The result? A straightforward score that shows you how good the deal is.

What We Factor Into Our Deal Score

Price Per Night

Substantial nightly price discounts are the bedrock of a good cruise deal. And they're a major factor in Cruise Critic's Deal Score

Inclusions

What does your discounted cruise fare include? Our Deal Score spells out everything that's included in your fare in the simplest way possible to demystify exactly what you're getting.

Bonus Offers

Pricing and inclusions aren't the whole story. We analyze a huge array of extras like free pre- and post-cruise hotels, free excursions and free specialty dining that maximize the value of the deal.

What Makes a Good Cruise Deal?

At Cruise Critic, a good cruise deal means a cheap cruise fare plus two or more extras, like a free drink package, onboard credits or airfare credits. For our algorithm, good deals have features that help you save money and maximize the value of your cruise vacation. Check out our handy breakdown on how to use Cruise Critic’s Deal Score below.

61

Deal Score Under 70

These deals might not offer the best value, but you can still find competitive pricing and offers.

77

Deal Score of 70 to 90

Expect a reasonable price discount and at least one offer that adds even more value to your cruise, like a cabin upgrade.

93

Deal Score of 90 or More

Cruise Critic's top-scoring deals include great fare discounts and at least two perks, from flight credits to top-shelf drink packages and more.

Our Top 15 Cruise Deals: Cheap Cruise Prices, Amazing Inclusions, and More

Last-Minute Deal
$799 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $2,100 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Alaska, from Seattle

Norwegian Bliss

Cruises.com
92
Price
$114/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 6/11/22
Cruises.com
$879 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks &More

Caribbean, from Miami

Norwegian Breakaway

Cruises.com
91
Price
$126/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/24/22
Cruises.com
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
$391 pp 7-Nt. Bermuda w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 25% off, Free Drinks, Free Tips & More

Bermuda, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

Celebrity Summit

Cruises.com
88
Price
$56/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$556 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bermuda
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 7/10/22
Cruises.com
