Luxury Deal
1

$2,199 pp
12-Nt Alaska w/ 72% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, $600 Shore Excursion Credit, Free Specialty Dining, a Free Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi, & More

Alaska, from Los Angeles

view map

May 1, 2024

Regatta

419 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$183/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Single Supplement
Alaska
Oceania Cruises
Luxury Deal
2

$4,099 pp
11-Nt Caribbean Balcony Cabin w/ 57% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, $600 Excursion Credit + Free Specialty Dining, Beverages, WiFi, & More!

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Mar 16, 2024

Oceania Vista

52 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$373/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Single Supplement
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
Last-Minute Deal
3

$1,109 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/Exclusive $100 bonus, up to $200 to spend, free drinks & more

Caribbean - Western, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Feb 24, 2024

Norwegian Escape

3,024 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$158/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
Ending today
4

$399 pp
7-Nt Alaska Oceanview Cabin w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, BOGO Free Airfare, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverages, WiFi, & More

Alaska, from Seward

view map

May 6, 2024

Norwegian Jewel

2,345 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$57/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Luxury Deal
5

$3,399 pp
7nt Luxe Baltic Balcony: exclusive $600 bonus, free tips, 50% off + drinks, excursions, Wifi

Baltic Sea, from Copenhagen

view map

Sep 19, 2024

Sirena

272 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$486/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises
Last-Minute Deal
6

$1,079 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive $100 bonus, up to $200 to spend, 50% off, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Mar 9, 2024

Norwegian Joy

486 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$154/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Last-Minute Deal
7

$1,079 pp
7nt Caribbean Balcony: exclusive $150 OBC, $50 bonus, 2nd free & free drinks, dining, more

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Mar 9, 2024

Norwegian Joy

486 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$154/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
8

$629 pp
7-Nt Caribbean w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverages, WiFi, & More!

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Mar 3, 2024

Norwegian Epic

4,365 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$90/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Ending in 2 days
9

$799 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – 2nd Guest Sails Free & Gratuities Included

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Apr 22, 2024

Norwegian Jewel

2,345 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$114/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
10

$966 pp
6-Nt Caribbean Oceanview Cabin w/ 79% Off Fares, BOGO up to 75% Off Cruise Fares, up to $200 OBC, a Free Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi, Plus More!

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

May 12, 2024

Celebrity Beyond

132 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$161/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
11

$454 pp
4-Nt. Bahamas w/ $50 to spend, free gratuities for all included & more

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Sep 9, 2024

Carnival Glory

1,844 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$114/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Free Gratuities
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
12

$849 pp
11-Nt Caribbean w/ BOGO up to 75% Off Cruise Fares, up to $200 Onboard Credit, a Free Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi, & More!

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Mar 11, 2024

Celebrity Beyond

132 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$77/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
13

$929 pp
7-Nt Caribbean w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, $250 Shore Excursion Credit + Free Specialty Dining, Beverages, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Mar 17, 2024

Norwegian Encore

403 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$133/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
14

$929 pp
7-Nt Caribbean Oceanview Cabin w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, up to $100 OBC, $250 Excursion Credit + Free Specialty Dining, Beverages, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Mar 16, 2024

Norwegian Escape

3,024 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$133/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
15

$739 pp
7nt Caribbean in March: $100 to spend onboard + free drinks & Wifi

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Mar 16, 2024

MSC Seascape

156 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$106/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
MSC Cruises

$999 pp 7-Nt. Bermuda w/ Exclusive $100 bonus, up to $200 to spend, 50% off, free drinks & more

Bermuda, from Boston
Travel 3/29
Norwegian Gem
Price
$143/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Bermuda
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: Mar 29, 2024

$499 pp 3-Nt. Bahamas w/Exclusive $50 bonus, up to $200 to spend, free upgrades & more

Bahamas, from Miami
Travel 5/03
Carnival Conquest
Price
$166/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: May 3, 2024

$1,049 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive $150 bonus, up to $200 to spend, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Travel 3/03
Norwegian Epic
Price
$150/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: Mar 3, 2024

$1,259 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive $50-$1,500 bonus, up to $200 to spend, 50% off, free drinks & more

Caribbean - All, from Tampa
Travel 3/31
Norwegian Jade
Price
$180/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: Mar 31, 2024

$828 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,200 to Spend & Kids Sail Free

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Travel 9/29
Freedom of the Seas
Price
$118/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$175 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: Sep 29, 2024

$869 pp 7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,500 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Vancouver
Travel 5/01
Zaandam
Price
$124/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Date: May 1, 2024

$685 pp 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ $50 bonus, up to $200 to spend, 60% off 2nd guest & more

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Travel 7/27
Adventure of the Seas
Price
$114/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: Jul 27, 2024

$1,490 pp 8-Nt Caribbean Balcony Cabin w/ Exclusive Free Gratuities, $50 Free Onboard Credit, up to $200 Bonus Savings, a Free Beverage Package, Free WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Travel 4/13
Celebrity Reflection
Price
$186/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: Apr 13, 2024

$419 pp 6-Nt. Mexican Riviera – Up to $1,100 to Spend & Gratuities Included

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles
Travel 11/10
Carnival Panorama
Price
$70/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: Nov 10, 2024

$757 pp 7nt Bahamas & Perfect Day Balcony: exclusive $200 OBC, 60% off 2nd, kids free & $50 bonus

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)
Travel 9/29
Symphony of the Seas
Price
$108/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: Sep 29, 2024

About Cruise Critic's Cruise Deals

Cruise deals are your key to scoring a perfect vacation at sea without breaking your budget. Whether you're looking for a last-minute deal, discounts on a luxury cruise or family-friendly cruise deal, or extra onboard credit, finding real deals on cruises can take a lot of work. Cruise lines and travel agents offer a huge variety of confusing extras -- some that are an amazing value and others that aren't.

So how do you know whether or not a cruise deal is worth your hard-earned cash? Cruise Critic's Deal Score is a data-based tool that measures inclusions and extras with itinerary length and nightly fare discounts to help you understand how much of a deal you're actually getting.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to see if those Carnival cruise deals really are amazing. At the same time, you can check out deals with Royal Caribbean, MSC, or Celebrity Cruises (or even a proper all-inclusive cruise deal like you'll find on Viking Ocean Cruises). If you have a specific destination in mind, you can search cruise deals to places like the Caribbean and Alaska too. Trust us: The cruise of your dreams is out there, and it's more affordable than you think.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

