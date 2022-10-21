  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
$272 pp 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony: Exclusive up to $1,750 OBC, upgrades & 50% deposits

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Carnival Liberty

1,520 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
$91/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 10/21/22
Weekend cruises are well loved for being short, sweet, and often cheap. Think of them like road trips at sea (with plenty of fun and sun). And while weekend cruises don't cost as much as full sailings, there are still plenty of ways to score a weekend cruise deal.

From long holiday weekend cruises to quick trips from Florida, Galveston, New Orleans, and New York City, weekend cruises generally stick to ports that are close to home. That means the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Mexico in most cases -- all of which are perfect escapes for a little weekend sea and sun. Weekends are also great for family cruises as they fit around the little ones' school schedules and daycare.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score helps you find that cheap weekend cruise by factoring everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and package bargains into one simple-to-understand number. Use the Deal Score to find the perfect weekend cruise destination and price tag to score your much-needed weekend getaway.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new weekend cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

