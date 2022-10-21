Weekend cruises are well loved for being short, sweet, and often cheap. Think of them like road trips at sea (with plenty of fun and sun). And while weekend cruises don't cost as much as full sailings, there are still plenty of ways to score a weekend cruise deal.

From long holiday weekend cruises to quick trips from Florida, Galveston, New Orleans, and New York City, weekend cruises generally stick to ports that are close to home. That means the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Mexico in most cases -- all of which are perfect escapes for a little weekend sea and sun. Weekends are also great for family cruises as they fit around the little ones' school schedules and daycare.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score helps you find that cheap weekend cruise by factoring everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and package bargains into one simple-to-understand number. Use the Deal Score to find the perfect weekend cruise destination and price tag to score your much-needed weekend getaway.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new weekend cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!