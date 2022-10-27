Sign up for our weekly emails
Finding a river cruise deal can make that lazy sailing up the Danube, the Seine, or the Mississippi that much sweeter. River cruises are some of the most popular sailing options in the world, offering up-close access to historic cities and beautiful landscapes alike, with a far more intimate vibe than you'll find on big ships in the Mediterranean or Caribbean.
However, river cruises can be expensive and finding a deal can mean the difference between taking that bucket-list adventure or sitting at home on the couch. Whether you're hoping to sail aboard a Viking River Cruise longship or AmaWaterways is more your speed, there are plenty of ways to score a bargain.
Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to see just how much you could save on that amazing winter holiday cruise through Germany and Austria or sampling local port wine while sailing Portugal. Our cruise deals combine our own price data with onboard credits, upgrades, airfare discounts and more. That'll help you find the river cruise of your dreams without putting a huge dent in your wallet.
Using our sort feature, you can explore river cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new river cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!
