  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Cruise Deals

1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$2,429 pp Save an ADDITIONAL $1,000 on ALL France 2022 Departures OR FREE Air!

France

William Shakespeare

11 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Deal Score
76
Offer breakdown
Price
$347/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
France
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Date: 10/27/22
Riviera River Cruises
2
'Cruises'
2
add title

$2,599 pp 7Nt Rhine River: free intl airfare, drinks, shore ex, Wifi & up to $300 OBC

Europe - River Cruise, from Basel

view map

Viking Hlin

163 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal Score
76
Offer breakdown
Price
$371/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Departure Dates: 7/24/22 - 8/27/22
LuxuryOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$2,609 pp Save an ADDITIONAL $1,000 on ALL France 2022 Departures OR FREE Air!

France

Jane Austen

8 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Deal Score
75
Offer breakdown
Price
$373/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
France
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Dates: 7/05/22 - 8/16/22
Riviera River Cruises
4
'Cruises'
4
add title

$1,999 pp 7-Nt. Danube Riverview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Reduced Airfare

Austria River, from Budapest

view map

Viking Ingvi

130 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal Score
73
Offer breakdown
Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Austria River
Viking River Cruises
Departure Date: 11/09/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 2 days
5
'Cruises'
5
add title

$4,109 pp 7-Nt Summer Europe River Crusie w/ Exclusive Cash Back!

Europe - River Cruise, from Vilshofen an der Donau

view map

AmaSonata

72 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal Score
53
Offer breakdown
Price
$587/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Europe - River Cruise
AmaWaterways
Departure Date: 7/01/22
Avoya Travel

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

River Cruise Deals

Finding a river cruise deal can make that lazy sailing up the Danube, the Seine, or the Mississippi that much sweeter. River cruises are some of the most popular sailing options in the world, offering up-close access to historic cities and beautiful landscapes alike, with a far more intimate vibe than you'll find on big ships in the Mediterranean or Caribbean.

However, river cruises can be expensive and finding a deal can mean the difference between taking that bucket-list adventure or sitting at home on the couch. Whether you're hoping to sail aboard a Viking River Cruise longship or AmaWaterways is more your speed, there are plenty of ways to score a bargain.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to see just how much you could save on that amazing winter holiday cruise through Germany and Austria or sampling local port wine while sailing Portugal. Our cruise deals combine our own price data with onboard credits, upgrades, airfare discounts and more. That'll help you find the river cruise of your dreams without putting a huge dent in your wallet.

Using our sort feature, you can explore river cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new river cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.