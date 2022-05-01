Let's face it: Family cruises are expensive. Everything from additional per-person fares to extra rooms, airfare, and shore excursions can quickly add up when you have kids in tow. That's why knowing how to find family cruise deals is so important when planning your vacation.

With Cruise Critic's Deal Score, you'll be able to score cheap fares on some of the best cruise lines for families. By combining our own pricing data with upgrades, onboard credits, and airfare deals, Cruise Critic is able to help you easily see just how good that family cruise deal is before you book. That means budget-friendly access to Royal Caribbean's wild waterslides, Disney's character breakfasts, and iMax movies aboard Carnival Cruise Lines are all within reach.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new family cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!