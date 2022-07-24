  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
6-9 Day Cruise Deals

#1 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1
add title

$361 pp 7-Nt. Bermuda w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, Up to $400 Savings, Free Drinks, Free Tips & More

Bermuda, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

Celebrity Summit

2,365 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Price
$52/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Dining Credit
Free Gratuities
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bermuda
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 7/24/22
Cruises.com
#2 in the US today
2
'Cruises'
2
add title

$719 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Norwegian Getaway

3,59 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Price
$103/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 8/13/22
Cruises.com
#4 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
3
'Cruises'
3
add title

$799 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Bliss

1,241 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
91
Offer breakdown
Price
$114/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 6/11/22
Cruises.com
#5 in the US today
4
'Cruises'
4
add title

$586 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean w/Up to $1,550 to Spend, 30% off, Kids Sail Free & More

Caribbean - Eastern, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Harmony of the Seas

1,987 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Price
$84/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$650 Fare Discount
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 10/02/22
Cruises.com
#6 in the US today
Ending today
5
'Cruises'
5
add title

$708 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Oceanview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Encore

260 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
86
Offer breakdown
Price
$101/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/25/22
CruiseWise
#8 in the US today
Ending today
6
'Cruises'
6
add title

$719 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Norwegian Getaway

3,59 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
85
Offer breakdown
Price
$103/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 8/13/22
CruiseWise
#7 in the US today
7
'Cruises'
7
add title

$424 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean– Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Nieuw Statendam

175 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
85
Offer breakdown
Price
$61/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Holland America Line
Departure Date: 11/26/22
CruiseWise
#10 in the US today
8
'Cruises'
8
add title

$1,429 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony: up to $1,500 OBC, 35% off, free drinks, 2-for-1 deposits

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Norwegian Jewel

2,284 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$204/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/26/22
CruisesOnly.com
#9 in the US today
9
'Cruises'
9
add title

$1,399 pp 7-Nt Carib Balcony: 25% off, free drinks & tips, exclusive up to $1700 OBC

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Celebrity Infinity

1,566 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$200/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$700 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 10/01/22
CruisesOnly.com
#11 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
10
'Cruises'
10
add title

$949 pp 7-nt Med Balcony: Exclusive free tips & $75 OBC + drinks, 35% off, more

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Norwegian Escape

2,836 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Price
$136/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$384 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/17/22
CruisesOnly.com
#12 in the US today
11
'Cruises'
11
add title

$1,087 pp 8Nt Bermuda Bal: exclusive up to $2,150 OBC, no deposit, kids free, 30% off

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Mariner of the Seas

1,276 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
82
Offer breakdown
Price
$136/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$629 Fare Discount
No Deposit
Kids Sail Free
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 10/16/22
CruisesOnly.com
#15 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
12
'Cruises'
12
add title

$2,399 pp 9Nt Med Lux Balcony: exclusive up to $2K back & $500 OBC + tips, drinks

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

Azamara Journey

791 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
77
Offer breakdown
Price
$267/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
Departure Date: 8/17/22
LuxuryOnly.com
13
'Cruises'
13
'Cruises'

$3,850 pp 60% Savings -- 5 Star All Inclusive Iceland Circumnavigation - New Ship

Arctic

SH Minerva

4 Reviews
Swan Hellenic
Deal score
77
Offer breakdown
Price
$481/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Transfers
Wifi
Laundry Service
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$5,823 Fare Discount
Arctic
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Departure Date: 8/10/22
Swan Hellenic
14
'Cruises'
14
'Cruises'

$2,429 pp Save an ADDITIONAL $1,000 on ALL France 2022 Departures OR FREE Air!

France

William Shakespeare

11 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Deal score
72
Offer breakdown
Price
$347/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
France
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Date: 10/27/22
Riviera River Cruises
Last-Minute Deal
15
'Cruises'
15
'Cruises'

$2,609 pp Save an ADDITIONAL $1,000 on ALL France 2022 Departures OR FREE Air!

France

Jane Austen

8 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Deal score
71
Offer breakdown
Price
$373/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
France
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Dates: 7/05/22 - 8/16/22
Riviera River Cruises

1
'Cruises'
1
add title

$1,999 pp 7-Nt. Danube Riverview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Reduced Airfare

Austria River, from Budapest

view map

Viking Ingvi

130 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Austria River
Viking River Cruises
Departure Date: 11/09/22
CruiseWise
Ending in 2 days
2
'Cruises'
2
add title

$2,599 pp 7Nt Rhine River: free intl airfare, drinks, shore ex, Wifi & up to $300 OBC

Europe - River Cruise, from Basel

view map

Viking Hlin

163 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$371/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Departure Dates: 7/24/22 - 8/27/22
LuxuryOnly.com
3
'Cruises'
3
add title

$8,785 pp 40% Savings in Antarctica, Brand New 5 Star Expedition ship

Antarctica, from Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)

view map

SH Vega

Swan Hellenic
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$976/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$8,785 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Domestic Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Reduced Single Supplement
Antarctica
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Departure Dates: 11/22/22 - 12/19/22
Swan Hellenic
Ending in 2 days
4
'Cruises'
4
add title

$3,999 pp 9-Nt Lux Baltic Balcony: free drinks, $800 OBC, shore ex & up to $2000 back

Baltic Sea, from Stockholm

view map

Marina

716 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Price
$444/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 9/04/22
LuxuryOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
5
'Cruises'
5
add title

$848 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Oceanview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Gratuities

Caribbean - Western, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Celebrity Infinity

1,566 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Price
$121/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Dining Credit
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 7/02/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 1 day
6
'Cruises'
6
add title

$999 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Spirit

2,32 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
66
Offer breakdown
Price
$143/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/06/22
CruiseWise
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$2,029 pp 7-Nt. Mediterranean Balcony – up to $1,000 transportation credit

Mediterranean

Azamara Onward

1 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
65
Offer breakdown
Price
$290/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Azamara
Departure Date: 12/11/22
CruiseWise
Ending in 2 days
8
'Cruises'
8
add title

$5,699 pp 7-Nt Lux Alaska Suite: free drinks, shore ex, wifi, hotel stay & $1050 back

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

Seven Seas Mariner

364 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
65
Offer breakdown
Price
$814/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 9/07/22
LuxuryOnly.com
9
'Cruises'
9
add title

$1,100 pp 7-Nt. Mediterranean – Up to $400 to Spend & Free Gratuities

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

Valiant Lady

100 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
62
Offer breakdown
Price
$157/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
Departure Date: 7/31/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
10
'Cruises'
10
'Cruises'

$3,179 pp FREE Drinks and Ship Board Credit

Europe - River Cruise

Emily Bronte

4 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Deal score
61
Offer breakdown
Price
$454/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Basic Drinks
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe - River Cruise
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Date: 7/04/22
Riviera River Cruises
Ending in 2 days
11
'Cruises'
11
add title

$2,099 pp 7-Nt. Baltic Marvels – Free Transportation Credit & Free Drinks

Baltic Sea, from Stockholm

view map

Marina

716 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
44
Offer breakdown
Price
$300/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 8/17/22
CruiseWise
12
'Cruises'
12
add title

$3,950 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Cruise - 50% Off Second Suite plus up to $300 OBC

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Silver Muse

229 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
Deal score
41
Offer breakdown
Price
$564/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Silversea Cruises
Departure Date: 8/11/22
Luxury Cruise Connections

6-9 Day Cruise Deals

Does a weekend in Bermuda sound like all you need? Or maybe a full-week cruise through the Eastern Caribbean is more your speed, or two weeks cruising Alaska. No matter what kind of time you have to spare, there are plenty of cruise deals out there for you.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score does all of the hard cruise deal hunting for you. We crunch the numbers on everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and even airfare inclusions to help you see just how good that deal you've found is. And our cruise deals aren't just limited to one or two lines. Whether a week-long luxury all-inclusive cruise experience on Viking Ocean Cruises is your style or a short and sun-filled jaunt aboard Carnival is more your speed, your perfect cruise deal is out there.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

