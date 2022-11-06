  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
$799 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Alaska, from Seattle

Norwegian Bliss

1,241 Reviews
Cruises.com
91
$114/night · Balcony
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 6/11/22
Cruises.com
$949 pp 7-nt Med Balcony: Exclusive free tips & $75 OBC + drinks, 35% off, more

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

Norwegian Escape

2,836 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
83
$136/night · Balcony
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
$384 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/17/22
CruisesOnly.com
$2,609 pp Save an ADDITIONAL $1,000 on ALL France 2022 Departures OR FREE Air!

France

Jane Austen

8 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
71
$373/night · Outside
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
$1,000 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
France
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Dates: 7/05/22 - 8/16/22
Riviera River Cruises
$848 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Oceanview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Gratuities

Caribbean - Western, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Celebrity Infinity

1,566 Reviews
CruiseWise
69
$121/night · Outside
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Free Dining Credit
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 7/02/22
CruiseWise
$999 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

Norwegian Spirit

2,32 Reviews
CruiseWise
66
$143/night · Balcony
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/06/22
CruiseWise
$3,179 pp FREE Drinks and Ship Board Credit

Europe - River Cruise

Emily Bronte

4 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
61
$454/night · Outside
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Free Basic Drinks
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe - River Cruise
Riviera River Cruises
Departure Date: 7/04/22
Riviera River Cruises

Last Minute Cruise Deals

Ah, last-minute cruise deals. Some say they're a myth -- legends from travel books of yore. But we're here to tell you that you can actually score an amazing bargain on a last-minute cruise. And that includes sailings aboard lines like Norwegian, Holland America, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean plus luxury options like Viking and Regent Seven Seas.

If you're wondering how to score the best last-minute cruise deals, it's easier than you think. Cruise Critic's Deal Score uses our extensive price data along with inclusions, perks, and discounts to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck on your last-minute cruise.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new last minute cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Our cruise deals could include up to 50% off your total cruise fare plus hundreds of dollars in onboard credits and discounted specialty restaurant packages. You'll also be able to find deals on that perfect last-minute cruise to Cozumel, the Bahamas, or Alaska. And if you're looking for a cruise you can drive to, check out options for last-minute deals from Galveston or Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Port Canaveral.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

