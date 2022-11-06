Ah, last-minute cruise deals. Some say they're a myth -- legends from travel books of yore. But we're here to tell you that you can actually score an amazing bargain on a last-minute cruise. And that includes sailings aboard lines like Norwegian, Holland America, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean plus luxury options like Viking and Regent Seven Seas.

If you're wondering how to score the best last-minute cruise deals, it's easier than you think. Cruise Critic's Deal Score uses our extensive price data along with inclusions, perks, and discounts to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck on your last-minute cruise.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new last minute cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Our cruise deals could include up to 50% off your total cruise fare plus hundreds of dollars in onboard credits and discounted specialty restaurant packages. You'll also be able to find deals on that perfect last-minute cruise to Cozumel, the Bahamas, or Alaska. And if you're looking for a cruise you can drive to, check out options for last-minute deals from Galveston or Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Port Canaveral.