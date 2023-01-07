  • Write a Review
#7 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$479 pp
4nt LA Getaway on New Ship: exclusive $150 onboard spending, no deposit + free drinks, Wifi & tips

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

2/15/24

Discovery Princess

93 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$698 pp
7-Nt. France and Italy – Kids Sail Free & Up to $1,150 to Spend

France

9/30/23

Enchanted Princess

99 Reviews
CruiseWise
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$116/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
France
Princess Cruises
CruiseWise
#10 in the US today
Luxury Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$3,639 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Suite: exclusive $400 back, $2,000 air credit, free tips, drinks & more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

view map

8/03/24 - 9/07/24

Seabourn Sojourn

148 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Reduced Deposit
Iceland
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
Luxury Deal
Ending today
4
'Cruises'
4

$9,110 pp
16-Nt. London to Reykjavik - Up to 42% off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore-ex

Iceland, from Southampton

view map

8/07/23

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$569/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Iceland
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#6 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$899 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ up to $700 OBC, up to $850 Bonus Savings + Free Gratuities, Internet, & Beverage Package

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

9/02/23

Celebrity Infinity

1,608 Reviews
Avoya Travel
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$128/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
#12 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$746 pp
5-Nt. Riviera Maya – Gratuities Included & up to $600 for Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Miami

view map

9/10/23

Scarlet Lady

802 Reviews
CruiseWise
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$149/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Virgin Voyages
CruiseWise
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Last-Minute Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$699 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ up to 45% Off Fares, up to $200 OBC + Reduced Deposits

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

7/01/23

Koningsdam

823 Reviews
Avoya Travel
63
63

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$100/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Avoya Travel
Last-Minute Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$749 pp
11-Nt Mediterranean w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, Free Excursion Credits, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

6/14/23

Norwegian Breakaway

3,787 Reviews
Avoya Travel
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$68/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$2,699 pp
7nt Luxe Med Balcony: exclusive $500 OBC, $400 savings + reduced air, free excursions & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

1/03/24

Viking Saturn

LuxuryOnly.com
80
80

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$386/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Viking Ocean Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com

Vietnam Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

