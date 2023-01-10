  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Vietnam Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
1
'Cruises'
1

$4,280 pp
25% Off Tahiti & The Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

8/26/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$611/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
Last-Minute Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$749 pp
11-Nt Mediterranean w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, Free Excursion Credits, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

6/14/23

Norwegian Breakaway

3,787 Reviews
Avoya Travel
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$68/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3

$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#9 in the US today
Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$1,899 pp
10-Nt Mediterranean w/ 34% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares + Free Gratuities, Shore Excursions, Beverage Package, & Unlimited WiFi

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

7/07/23

Sirena

255 Reviews
Avoya Travel
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$190/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Discount - Shore Excursions
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Avoya Travel
#4 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$1,999 pp
7nt Rhine River: exclusive $500 OBC & $400 off + free air, $25 deposits & more

Europe - River Cruise, from Basel

view map

3/25/24

Viking Idun

133 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$286/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
#1 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$933 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ $1,200 Air Credit, $600 Bar Credit, $100 OBC, & More

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/01/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
Avoya Travel
90
90

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$133/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Other
Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Luxury Deal
Ending today
7
'Cruises'
7

$7,490 pp
18-Nt. Rio to Miami Cruise - 30% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

South America, from Rio de Janeiro

view map

1/22/24

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$416/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Onboard Credit (OBC)
South America
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#3 in the US today
8
'Cruises'
8

$906 pp
7nt Spain & France: exclusive $200 OBC + $600 bar tab, $1200 air credit & free tips

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/15/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
CruisesOnly.com
#12 in the US today
9
'Cruises'
9

$746 pp
5-Nt. Riviera Maya – Gratuities Included & up to $600 for Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Miami

view map

9/10/23

Scarlet Lady

802 Reviews
CruiseWise
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$149/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Virgin Voyages
CruiseWise

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Vietnam Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map