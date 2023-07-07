  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Sweden Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$984 pp
7-Nt. Perfect Day at CocoCay w/ $150 to Spend, Free Specialty Dinner, 30% off & Kids Sail Free

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

10/15/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,721 Reviews
Cruises.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$141/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$4,349 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Balcony: exclusive $600 back, $800 OBC & free drinks, excursions, Wifi

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

7/14/23

Regatta

393 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
77
77

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$621/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Oceania Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
Luxury Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$2,699 pp
21-Nt. World Cruise w/ Upgrade On Us! Up to $1,000 Onboard Credit, Complimentary Afternoon Tea & More!

World Cruise, from Dubai

view map

4/07/24

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

1,282 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Inside
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gift Card
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
World Cruise
Cunard Line
Luxury Deal
Ending today
4
'Cruises'
4

$9,110 pp
16-Nt. London to Reykjavik - Up to 42% off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore-ex

Iceland, from Southampton

view map

8/07/23

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$569/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Iceland
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#9 in the US today
Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
5
'Cruises'
5

$1,899 pp
10-Nt Mediterranean w/ 34% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares + Free Gratuities, Shore Excursions, Beverage Package, & Unlimited WiFi

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

7/07/23

Sirena

255 Reviews
Avoya Travel
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$190/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Discount - Shore Excursions
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Avoya Travel
6
'Cruises'
6

$499 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, $300 Excursion Credit, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Alaska, from Seward

view map

7/17/23

Norwegian Jewel

2,325 Reviews
Avoya Travel
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$2,170 pp
Royal Caribbean 11-Nt Alaska Cruise w/Into the Sun Sale: 30% OFF Every Gurdy, Kids Sail Free & Up to $500 Off

Alaska

5/20/24 - 9/09/24

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$197/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
8
'Cruises'
8

$1,319 pp
11-Nt. MSC Cruises Balcony Northern Europe Cruise w/ Up to $200 OBC, KIDS SAIL FREE + More!

Europe - British Isles & Western, from Hamburg

view map

9/24/23

MSC Preziosa

379 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Europe - British Isles & Western
MSC Cruises
#14 in the US today
9
'Cruises'
9

$849 pp
7-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Up to $200 to Spend at Sea

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

9/24/23

MSC Seascape

57 Reviews
CruiseWise
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
MSC Cruises
CruiseWise

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Sweden Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map