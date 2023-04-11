  • Write a Review
Papua New Guinea Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#3 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$906 pp
7nt Spain & France: exclusive $200 OBC + $600 bar tab, $1200 air credit & free tips

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/15/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
Ending today
2
'Cruises'
2

$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3

$287 pp
4-Nt. Bahamas – Up to $1,050 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

10/23/23

Freedom of the Seas

2,376 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$72/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$1,199 pp
8-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,150 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Caribbean - Southern

12/09/23

Odyssey of the Seas

84 Reviews
CruiseWise
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$171/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Southern
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
#14 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$849 pp
7-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Up to $200 to Spend at Sea

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

9/24/23

MSC Seascape

57 Reviews
CruiseWise
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
MSC Cruises
CruiseWise
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$3,328 pp
13-Nt. Balcony Alaska Cruise w/FREE Drinks, WiFi & Specialty Dining, $50 Shore Excursion Credit + More!

Alaska

7/19/23 - 8/16/23

Norwegian Spirit

2,087 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$256/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
#13 in the US today
7
'Cruises'
7

$389 pp
7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

12/09/23

Carnival Panorama

138 Reviews
Cruises.com
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$56/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Other
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruises.com
8
'Cruises'
8

$3,508 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview –Transportation Credit & Included Drinks

Germany River, from Basel

view map

12/28/23

AmaSiena

7 Reviews
CruiseWise
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$501/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Germany River
AmaWaterways
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
Ending today
9
'Cruises'
9

$8,115 pp
14-Nt. Iceland & Scandinavian Gems - 30% Off, plus Up to $500 SBC

Europe, from Reykjavik

view map

8/27/23

Seabourn Ovation

64 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$580/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe
Seabourn Cruise Line
Luxury Cruise Connections

Papua New Guinea Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

