  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norway Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$499 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, $300 Excursion Credit, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Alaska, from Seward

view map

7/17/23

Norwegian Jewel

2,325 Reviews
Avoya Travel
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
#4 in the US today
2
'Cruises'
2

$1,999 pp
7nt Rhine River: exclusive $500 OBC & $400 off + free air, $25 deposits & more

Europe - River Cruise, from Basel

view map

3/25/24

Viking Idun

133 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$286/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
Luxury Deal
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3

$9,110 pp
16-Nt. London to Reykjavik - Up to 42% off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore-ex

Iceland, from Southampton

view map

8/07/23

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$569/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Iceland
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
4
'Cruises'
4

$1,319 pp
11-Nt. MSC Cruises Balcony Northern Europe Cruise w/ Up to $200 OBC, KIDS SAIL FREE + More!

Europe - British Isles & Western, from Hamburg

view map

9/24/23

MSC Preziosa

379 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Europe - British Isles & Western
MSC Cruises
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$7,299 pp
9-Nt Mediterranean w/ Second Guest Sails Free, up to $500 Bonus Savings, up to $500 Pre-Cruise Credit, OR More!

Mediterranean

7/19/23

World Navigator

15 Reviews
Avoya Travel
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$811/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Gift Card
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel
Last-Minute Deal
6
'Cruises'
6

$749 pp
11-Nt Mediterranean w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, Free Excursion Credits, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

6/14/23

Norwegian Breakaway

3,787 Reviews
Avoya Travel
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$68/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#5 in the US today
Luxury Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$3,237 pp
9nt Spain & Portugal Luxe Balcony: $650 OBC, 2nd guest 50% off, $400 bonus + free tips & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/31/23

Azamara Quest

704 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$360/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$650 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
#8 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
8
'Cruises'
8

$2,899 pp
7nt Hawaii Balcony: exclusive $250 OBC & free tips + 35% off, free drinks, excursions, dining

Hawaii, from Honolulu

view map

8/19/23

Pride of America

2,298 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$414/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Drinks
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Hawaii
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com
#6 in the US today
9
'Cruises'
9

$899 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ up to $700 OBC, up to $850 Bonus Savings + Free Gratuities, Internet, & Beverage Package

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

9/02/23

Celebrity Infinity

1,608 Reviews
Avoya Travel
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$128/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Norway Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map