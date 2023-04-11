  • Write a Review
Norway Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
Ending today
1
'Cruises'
1

$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$7,299 pp
9-Nt Mediterranean w/ Second Guest Sails Free, up to $500 Bonus Savings, up to $500 Pre-Cruise Credit, OR More!

Mediterranean

7/19/23

World Navigator

15 Reviews
Avoya Travel
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$811/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Gift Card
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel
Ending in 2 days
3
'Cruises'
3

$1,999 pp
7nt Rhine River: exclusive $300 OBC & $400 off + free air, $25 deposits & more

Europe - River Cruise, from Amsterdam

view map

3/24/24

Viking Kara

180 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Transfers
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
#10 in the US today
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$3,639 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Suite: exclusive $400 back, $2,000 air credit, free tips, drinks & more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

view map

8/03/24 - 9/07/24

Seabourn Sojourn

148 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Reduced Deposit
Iceland
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
5
'Cruises'
5

$1,099 pp
Royal Caribbean International Suite 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions + More! Royal Caribbean International 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions +

Australia & New Zealand, from Brisbane

view map

11/17/23 - 3/07/25

Quantum of the Seas

525 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$366/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Royal Caribbean International
#11 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$640 pp
6-Nt Caribbean w/ BOGO up to 75% Off Fares, up to $700 OBC, & up to $850 Bonus Savings

Caribbean - Western, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

8/27/23

Celebrity Equinox

2,243 Reviews
Avoya Travel
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$107/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7

$984 pp
7-Nt. Perfect Day at CocoCay w/ $150 to Spend, Free Specialty Dinner, 30% off & Kids Sail Free

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

10/15/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,721 Reviews
Cruises.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$141/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$2,170 pp
Royal Caribbean 11-Nt Alaska Cruise w/Into the Sun Sale: 30% OFF Every Gurdy, Kids Sail Free & Up to $500 Off

Alaska

5/20/24 - 9/09/24

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$197/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
#4 in the US today
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$3,237 pp
9nt Spain & Portugal Luxe Balcony: $650 OBC, 2nd guest 50% off, $400 bonus + free tips & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/31/23

Azamara Quest

704 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$360/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$650 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com

Norway Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

