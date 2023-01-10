  • Write a Review
New Caledonia Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
1

$1,099 pp
Royal Caribbean International Suite 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions + More! Royal Caribbean International 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions +

Australia & New Zealand, from Brisbane

view map

11/17/23 - 3/07/25

Quantum of the Seas

525 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$366/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Royal Caribbean International
#6 in the US today
2
2

$479 pp
4nt LA Getaway on New Ship: exclusive $150 onboard spending, no deposit + free drinks, Wifi & tips

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

2/15/24

Discovery Princess

93 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
3
3

$5,500 pp
30% Off Society Islands & Tuamotus

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

1/24/24

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$550/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
Luxury Deal
Ending in 2 days
4
4

$6,099 pp
14nt Luxe Balcony to SE Asia: exclusive $600 OBC & $400 off + reduced air, excursions & drinks

Asia, from Hong Kong

view map

10/24/23

Viking Orion

533 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
68
68

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$436/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Asia
Viking Ocean Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
#4 in the US today
Luxury Deal
5
5

$3,237 pp
9nt Spain & Portugal Luxe Balcony: $650 OBC, 2nd guest 50% off, $400 bonus + free tips & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/31/23

Azamara Quest

704 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$360/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$650 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
Luxury Deal
Ending today
6
6

$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
$698 pp
7-Nt. France and Italy – Kids Sail Free & Up to $1,150 to Spend

France

9/30/23

Enchanted Princess

99 Reviews
CruiseWise
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$116/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
France
Princess Cruises
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
8
$1,773 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, Free Drinks, Gratuities Included & More

Alaska

5/27/23

Discovery Princess

93 Reviews
Cruises.com
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$253/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Specialty Dining
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Cruises.com
#1 in the US today
9
9

$933 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ $1,200 Air Credit, $600 Bar Credit, $100 OBC, & More

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/01/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
Avoya Travel
90
90

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$133/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Other
Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
Avoya Travel

New Caledonia Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

