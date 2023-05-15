  • Write a Review
Israel Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
1
'Cruises'
1

$6,299 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Suite – Free Suite Upgrades & Included Drinks

Alaska, from Seward

view map

8/30/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruiseWise
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$900/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Discount - Airfare
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise
#5 in the US today
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$3,237 pp
9nt Spain & Portugal Luxe Balcony: $650 OBC, 2nd guest 50% off, $400 bonus + free tips & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/31/23

Azamara Quest

704 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$360/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$650 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
3
'Cruises'
3

$1,099 pp
Royal Caribbean International Suite 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions + More!

Australia & New Zealand, from Brisbane

view map

11/17/23 - 3/07/25

Quantum of the Seas

525 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$366/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Royal Caribbean International
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$1,199 pp
8-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,150 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Caribbean - Southern

12/09/23

Odyssey of the Seas

84 Reviews
CruiseWise
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$171/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Southern
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
5
'Cruises'
5

$2,699 pp
21-Nt. World Cruise w/ Upgrade On Us! Up to $1,000 Onboard Credit, Complimentary Afternoon Tea & More!

World Cruise, from Dubai

view map

4/07/24

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

1,282 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Inside
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gift Card
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
World Cruise
Cunard Line
6
'Cruises'
6

$2,573 pp
Norwegian Cruise Line 13-Nt Orient Far East Cruise w/CruiseDirect Exclusive: Up to $1,000 Visa Gift Card, Discounted Rates & FREE Open Bar & Specialty Dining

Asia, from Singapore

view map

2/08/25 - 8/03/24

Norwegian Sky

2,090 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$198/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Asia
Norwegian Cruise Line
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$7,299 pp
9-Nt Mediterranean w/ Second Guest Sails Free, up to $500 Bonus Savings, up to $500 Pre-Cruise Credit, OR More!

Mediterranean

7/19/23

World Navigator

15 Reviews
Avoya Travel
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$811/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Gift Card
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel
Last-Minute Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$449 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean – Limited-time reduce fares & Free Drinks

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

5/15/23

Costa Diadema

139 Reviews
CruiseWise
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$64/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Costa Cruises
CruiseWise
9
'Cruises'
9

$1,319 pp
11-Nt. MSC Cruises Balcony Northern Europe Cruise w/ Up to $200 OBC, KIDS SAIL FREE + More!

Europe - British Isles & Western, from Hamburg

view map

9/24/23

MSC Preziosa

379 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Europe - British Isles & Western
MSC Cruises

Israel Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

