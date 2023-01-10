  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Israel Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#1 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$933 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ $1,200 Air Credit, $600 Bar Credit, $100 OBC, & More

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/01/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
Avoya Travel
90
90

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$133/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Other
Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
Avoya Travel
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$2,170 pp
Royal Caribbean 11-Nt Alaska Cruise w/Into the Sun Sale: 30% OFF Every Gurdy, Kids Sail Free & Up to $500 Off

Alaska

5/20/24 - 9/09/24

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$197/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
Luxury Deal
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3

$7,490 pp
18-Nt. Rio to Miami Cruise - 30% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

South America, from Rio de Janeiro

view map

1/22/24

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$416/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Onboard Credit (OBC)
South America
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
Luxury Deal
Ending today
4
'Cruises'
4

$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
5
'Cruises'
5

$2,499 pp
7-Nt. France Riverview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Air

France, from Paris

view map

12/17/23

Viking Fjorgyn

29 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$357/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
France
Viking River Cruises
CruiseWise
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$7,299 pp
9-Nt Mediterranean w/ Second Guest Sails Free, up to $500 Bonus Savings, up to $500 Pre-Cruise Credit, OR More!

Mediterranean

7/19/23

World Navigator

15 Reviews
Avoya Travel
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$811/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Gift Card
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7

$499 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, $300 Excursion Credit, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Alaska, from Seward

view map

7/17/23

Norwegian Jewel

2,325 Reviews
Avoya Travel
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$2,699 pp
7nt Luxe Med Balcony: exclusive $500 OBC, $400 savings + reduced air, free excursions & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

1/03/24

Viking Saturn

LuxuryOnly.com
80
80

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$386/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Viking Ocean Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$6,299 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Suite – Free Suite Upgrades & Included Drinks

Alaska, from Seward

view map

8/30/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruiseWise
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$900/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Discount - Airfare
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Israel Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map