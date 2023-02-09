  • Write a Review
Ireland Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$2,573 pp
Norwegian Cruise Line 13-Nt Orient Far East Cruise w/CruiseDirect Exclusive: Up to $1,000 Visa Gift Card, Discounted Rates & FREE Open Bar & Specialty Dining

Asia, from Singapore

view map

2/08/25 - 8/03/24

Norwegian Sky

2,090 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$198/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Asia
Norwegian Cruise Line
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$3,328 pp
13-Nt. Balcony Alaska Cruise w/FREE Drinks, WiFi & Specialty Dining, $50 Shore Excursion Credit + More!

Alaska

7/19/23 - 8/16/23

Norwegian Spirit

2,087 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$256/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Last-Minute Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$749 pp
11-Nt Mediterranean w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, Free Excursion Credits, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

6/14/23

Norwegian Breakaway

3,787 Reviews
Avoya Travel
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$68/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$6,699 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Suite: exclusive $1,150 back + free hotel, drinks, excursions & more

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

8/23/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$957/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
#6 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$899 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ up to $700 OBC, up to $850 Bonus Savings + Free Gratuities, Internet, & Beverage Package

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

9/02/23

Celebrity Infinity

1,608 Reviews
Avoya Travel
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$128/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
Last-Minute Deal
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$1,773 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, Free Drinks, Gratuities Included & More

Alaska

5/27/23

Discovery Princess

93 Reviews
Cruises.com
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$253/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Specialty Dining
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Cruises.com
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7

$550 pp
5-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/$50-$1,500 to spend, 30% off fares & more

Caribbean - Western, from Galveston

view map

10/30/23

Voyager of the Seas

1,467 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
51
51

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$110/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
CheapCruises.com
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$2,170 pp
Royal Caribbean 11-Nt Alaska Cruise w/Into the Sun Sale: 30% OFF Every Gurdy, Kids Sail Free & Up to $500 Off

Alaska

5/20/24 - 9/09/24

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$197/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$7,299 pp
9-Nt Mediterranean w/ Second Guest Sails Free, up to $500 Bonus Savings, up to $500 Pre-Cruise Credit, OR More!

Mediterranean

7/19/23

World Navigator

15 Reviews
Avoya Travel
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$811/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Gift Card
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel

Ireland Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

