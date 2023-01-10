  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fiji Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$2,499 pp
7-Nt. France Riverview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Air

France, from Paris

view map

12/17/23

Viking Fjorgyn

29 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$357/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
France
Viking River Cruises
CruiseWise
#13 in the US today
2
'Cruises'
2

$389 pp
7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

12/09/23

Carnival Panorama

138 Reviews
Cruises.com
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$56/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Other
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruises.com
Luxury Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$4,280 pp
25% Off Tahiti & The Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

8/26/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$611/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
#5 in the US today
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$3,237 pp
9nt Spain & Portugal Luxe Balcony: $650 OBC, 2nd guest 50% off, $400 bonus + free tips & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/31/23

Azamara Quest

704 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$360/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$650 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
Ending today
5
'Cruises'
5

$287 pp
4-Nt. Bahamas – Up to $1,050 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

10/23/23

Freedom of the Seas

2,376 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$72/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
6
'Cruises'
6

$499 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, $300 Excursion Credit, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Alaska, from Seward

view map

7/17/23

Norwegian Jewel

2,325 Reviews
Avoya Travel
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$698 pp
7-Nt. France and Italy – Kids Sail Free & Up to $1,150 to Spend

France

9/30/23

Enchanted Princess

99 Reviews
CruiseWise
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$116/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
France
Princess Cruises
CruiseWise
Ending today
8
'Cruises'
8

$864 pp
7nt Bahamas & Perfect Day: exclusive $175 to spend onboard + 30% off

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

10/01/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,721 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$123/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruisesOnly.com
9
'Cruises'
9

$984 pp
7-Nt. Perfect Day at CocoCay w/ $150 to Spend, Free Specialty Dinner, 30% off & Kids Sail Free

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

10/15/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,721 Reviews
Cruises.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$141/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Fiji Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map