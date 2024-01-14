  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe River Cruise Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Ending today
1

$899 pp
6-Nt Caribbean Oceanview Cabin w/ Exclusive Free Gratuities, $50 OBC, up to $200 Bonus Savings, Free Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Mar 10, 2024

Celebrity Reflection

1,946 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$150/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
Ending today
2

$1,168 pp
7-Nt. Alaska w/ $50-$1,500 to spend, no deposit, free drinks, gratuities included & more

Alaska

May 11, 2024

Discovery Princess

125 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$292/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
No Deposit
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Other
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Luxury Deal
3

$2,499 pp
7nt Tahiti Luxe Suite this Winter: exclusive $250 bonus & up to $1000 to spend onboard

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Feb 29, 2024 - Mar 28, 2024

Star Breeze

122 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$357/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Gift Card
$1,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
Ending today
4

$404 pp
3-Nt. Perfect Day at CocoCay w/ $50-$1,500 to spend, no deposit, 30% off fares, & more

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Feb 2, 2024

Freedom of the Seas

2,393 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$135/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Luxury Deal
Ending today
5

$6,399 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Suite – Unlimited Shore Excursions & Free Airfare

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

May 29, 2024

Seven Seas Explorer

248 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$914/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Free Domestic Airfare
Discount - Airfare
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Ending in 1 day
6

$586 pp
5-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/ $50-$1,500 to spend, no deposit, 30% off fares, kids sail free & more

Caribbean - Eastern, from Miami

view map

Apr 8, 2024

Independence of the Seas

1,687 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$117/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7

$1,079 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ up 40% Off Fares, $50 OBC, up to $200 Bonus Savings, a Free Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi + More

Alaska

Jan 7, 2024

Celebrity Solstice

2,207 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$154/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Celebrity Cruises
Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
8

$3,899 pp
7-Nt. Tahiti – Free Transportation Credit & More

French Polynesia, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Dec 14, 2023

Wind Spirit

103 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$557/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
$1,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
French Polynesia
Windstar Cruises
#15 in the US today
Luxury Deal
9

$4,080 pp
17nt Luxe Antarctica Balcony: exclusive $400 back, up to $1000 OBC, free tips, drinks & upgrades

Antarctica, from Buenos Aires

view map

Feb 18, 2024

Azamara Quest

717 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$240/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$1,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Antarctica
Azamara

Europe - River Cruise Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map