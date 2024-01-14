  • Newsletter
Europe River Cruise Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#6 in the US today
Luxury Deal
1

$4,099 pp
10nt Luxe Mediterranean Balcony: free tips, drinks, excursions + $600 bonus

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Oct 26, 2024

Marina

782 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$410/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Ending in 1 day
2

$464 pp
4-Nt. Bahamas w/ Exclusive $50-$1,500 to spend, 30% off, kids sail free & more

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Jan 29, 2024

Allure of the Seas

3,107 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$116/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Luxury Deal
Ending today
3

$5,899 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Suite: exclusive $1,050 back, free 1st class air, drinks, excursions, tips, hotel

Alaska, from Seward

view map

May 8, 2024

Seven Seas Explorer

248 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$843/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Domestic Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
4

$471 pp
7nt Alaska Oceanview: 50% off, $50 to spend onboard, no deposit & a $1,800 onboard savings book

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

May 22, 2024

Grand Princess

1,590 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$67/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Luxury Deal
5

$6,399 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Suite: exclusive $1,100 back + free first class air, drinks, tips, excursions

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

May 29, 2024

Seven Seas Explorer

248 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$914/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Deal
Ending today
6

$6,399 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Suite – Unlimited Shore Excursions & Free Airfare

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

May 29, 2024

Seven Seas Explorer

248 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$914/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Free Domestic Airfare
Discount - Airfare
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#7 in the US today
Luxury Deal
7

$2,399 pp
10-Nt Caribbean w/ 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, $800 Shore Excursion Credit, Exclusive Free Gratuities, Free Specialty Dining, Unlimited WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Panama City

view map

Mar 17, 2024

Sirena

270 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$240/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
8

$681 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,150 to Spend & 30% off Guests

Caribbean - Eastern, from Miami

view map

Dec 3, 2023

Oasis of the Seas

3,747 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$97/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
9

$739 pp
4nt Caribbean Balcony from Texas: exclusive $50 OBC, no deposit & free tips for all guests

Caribbean, from Galveston

view map

Mar 21, 2024

Carnival Breeze

1,342 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$185/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Carnival Cruise Line

Europe - River Cruise Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

