  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Egypt Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#13 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$389 pp
7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

12/09/23

Carnival Panorama

138 Reviews
Cruises.com
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$56/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Other
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruises.com
2
'Cruises'
2

$984 pp
7-Nt. Perfect Day at CocoCay w/ $150 to Spend, Free Specialty Dinner, 30% off & Kids Sail Free

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

10/15/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,721 Reviews
Cruises.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$141/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com
Luxury Deal
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3

$12,899 pp
14-Nt. Med Cruise - 45% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

Mediterranean, from Istanbul

view map

11/04/23

Seven Seas Voyager

318 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$921/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$2,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#8 in the US today
4
'Cruises'
4

$1,088 pp
6-Nt. Bimini & Mexico Oceanview – Up to $1,800 to Spend & Free Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

10/22/23

Celebrity Equinox

2,243 Reviews
CruiseWise
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$181/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mexican Riviera
Celebrity Cruises
CruiseWise
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$7,299 pp
9-Nt Mediterranean w/ Second Guest Sails Free, up to $500 Bonus Savings, up to $500 Pre-Cruise Credit, OR More!

Mediterranean

7/19/23

World Navigator

15 Reviews
Avoya Travel
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$811/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Gift Card
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel
6
'Cruises'
6

$550 pp
5-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/$50-$1,500 to spend, 30% off fares & more

Caribbean - Western, from Galveston

view map

10/30/23

Voyager of the Seas

1,467 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
52
52

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$110/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
CheapCruises.com
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$1,199 pp
8-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,150 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Caribbean - Southern

12/09/23

Odyssey of the Seas

84 Reviews
CruiseWise
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$171/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Southern
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$749 pp
11-Nt Mediterranean w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, Free Excursion Credits, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

6/14/23

Norwegian Breakaway

3,787 Reviews
Avoya Travel
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$68/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
9
'Cruises'
9

$1,319 pp
11-Nt. MSC Cruises Balcony Northern Europe Cruise w/ Up to $200 OBC, KIDS SAIL FREE + More!

Europe - British Isles & Western, from Hamburg

view map

9/24/23

MSC Preziosa

379 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Europe - British Isles & Western
MSC Cruises

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Egypt Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map